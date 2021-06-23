Growth in euro area activity at its highest in 15 years as demand is unleashed -PMI





LONDON (Reuters) – Eurozone business growth accelerated to its fastest pace in 15 years in June as the easing of foreclosure measures triggered pent-up demand and led to a boom in the dominant services, but also resulted in soaring price pressures, according to a survey. FILE PHOTO: Patrons eat lunch on the terrace of a beach restaurant in Nice as cafes, bars and restaurants reopen after closing for months amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France , May 19, 2021. REUTERS / Eric Gaillard / File photo When the coronavirus was spreading rapidly, governments imposed strict restrictions, encouraging citizens to stay at home and forcing much of the service sector to shut down. But after a slow start, the region’s vaccination campaign is picking up speed and the burden on health services has eased, lifting some restrictions on service companies – which were already adjusting to new operating conditions. -. This led to a jump in the IHS Markits Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index, considered a good indicator of economic health, to 59.2 from 57.1, its highest level since June 2006. It was ahead of the 50 mark separating growth from contraction and a Reuters poll. estimate for 58.8. The accelerated roll-out of vaccines and the decline in the number of cases are helping to ease restrictions and make consumers feel more confident, said Willem Sels, chief investment officer, Private Banking and Wealth Management at HSBC. Services, and in particular consumption, are experiencing strong momentum and are now the main engine of European economic growth. A flash services PMI rebounded to 58.0 from 55.2, its highest since January 2018 and above the 57.8 forecast in the Reuters poll. Suggesting that this momentum would continue, the New Business Index hit an almost 14-year high of 57.7 from 56.6. The latest easing of restrictions in Germany and France, the bloc’s two largest economies and the only ones to report flash PMIs, has also led to a boom in services there. In Britain, outside the euro area and the European Union, private sector growth slowed only slightly from an all-time high in May when more restrictions on coronaviruses were lifted. PRICE PRESSURES Eurozone manufacturing expansion, meanwhile, matched May’s record pace, with June’s flash PMI estimate remaining stable from May’s final reading of 63.1, confusing the estimate. Reuters poll for a drop to 62.1. An index measurement output that feeds the composite PMI went from 62.4 to 62.2. But disruptions on the supply side and huge demand have made it a selling market for the raw materials that factories need. The manufacturing input price index rose from 87.1 to 88.0, the highest since the survey began in June 1997. Inflationary pressures continued to intensify as input prices soared in June, said Bert Colijn at ING. The problem with these surveys is that they measure the number of companies that are quoting higher prices, not the magnitude of the price. In this phase of reopening, this could overestimate expectations about the pace of inflation. The European Central Bank is likely to examine these inflationary pressures and maintain loose monetary policy this year to provide support for the economy, according to a Reuters poll earlier this month. [ECILT/EU] Amid hopes that the worst of the pandemic is behind the bloc, general optimism has reached its highest level since IHS Markit started collecting data in July 2012. The composite index of future production has risen. from 70.6 to 71.6. Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Catherine Evans

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos