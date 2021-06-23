Kinnevik has finalized the distribution of its stake

Kinnevik AB (publ) (“Kinnevik”) today announced that the company, in accordance with the previously communicated schedule, has completed the distribution of Kinneviks’ stake in Zalando to its shareholders in the form of Zalando shares registered with Euroclear Sweden (Swedish shares Zalando) and the re-registration of Zalando shares registered with Clearstream in Germany (“German Zalando Shares”) begins today Wednesday 23 June 2021. Holders Swedish Zalando Shares may, from today until Wednesday July 14, 2021, re-register their Swedish Zalando Shares, free of charge, into German Zalando Shares. The re-registration is carried out to enable shareholders to transact with Zalando shares distributed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In addition, on June 21, 2021, the Swedish tax authorities published recommendations for determining the acquisition cost of the distributed Swedish Zalando shares.
Kinneviks’ stake in Zalando was distributed for technical reasons in the form of Swedish shares of Zalando. During the period from June 23 to July 14, 2021, Kinnevik offers holders of Swedish Zalando shares, with which holders cannot trade on any stock exchange, to re-register them, free of charge, in German Zalando shares which can be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange where the Zalando share is listed. The re-registration will be executed after the application period, and on or around July 21, 2021, the German shares of Zalando will be delivered to shareholders who choose to participate in the re-registration. Re-registration on the basis of the received application forms can also be done during the application period. In addition, holders of Swedish Zalando shares may, at any time, re-register their Swedish Zalando shares for German Zalando shares in accordance with the instructions of the bank that manages the holder’s securities account or in accordance with the instructions of the agents, in order to such re-registration banks and other nominees normally charge a fee. Please note that Zalando shareholders who do not participate in the re-registration, or make sure to re-register their Swedish Zalando shares themselves, will own Zalando shares which cannot be traded on any stock exchange.
Depending on whether the shareholder’s participation is registered or registered, different measures are necessary to participate in the re-registration. An information brochure with further information and detailed re-registration instructions is available on Kinneviks website at www.kinnevik.com under Zalando Distribution (found under Investors section).
The Swedish Tax Authority’s recommendations for determining the acquisition cost of the distributed Swedish Zalando shares were published by the Swedish Tax Authority on June 21, 2021. The recommendations are available on the Kinneviks website at www .kinnevik.com under the Tax Information section (found in the Investors section) and the Swedish tax agencies website at www.skatteverket.se.
Shareholders with questions regarding the transaction should contact their nominee or bank or the Kinnevik call center service operated by Computershare for more information.
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 46 00 73 89
E-mail: [email protected]
For more information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:
Torun Litzn, Director of Investor Relations
Telephone +46 (0) 70 762 00 50
E-mail [email protected]
