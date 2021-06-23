Best Prime Day TV 2021 Deals: Save on LG, Vizio, Toshiba, Insignia Fire TV and more

Amazon Prime Daypacked his bags after a long period of sales. But despite selling many of the cheaper models from TCL and Amazon Fire TV on day one, there are still plenty of good TVs to be won.

You can get a 43-inch Toshiba Fire TV for under $ 200, and the savings and screen size increase from there. Brands like Vizio and LG also offer discounts and retailers beyond Amazon – likeBest buyandWalmart– get into the action. TV deals quickly disappear, expire, or sell out entirely, but you still have time if you’re ready to upgrade.

All prices are in effect at time of posting, but some offers may be sold out. We will update this article regularly to reflect changes and add new sales as we find them.

Sarah Tew / CNET By current standards, this Insignia TV is a bit undersized at 32 inches and its 720p resolution lags behind the 4K standard. But it does serve up Amazon’s Fire TV interface as well as an Alexa voice remote, and with a discount of $ 80 for Prime members, it’s a great choice for a secondary or children’s bedroom. We’ve seen this TV as low as $ 100, but $ 120 is still a good price for a 32-inch TV on Prime Day.

Badge Do you have room for a larger screen? By paying an extra $ 80 for this Toshiba, you get a 43-inch display, and just like the 32-inch Insignia above, it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV interface and an Alexa voice remote. If you can afford it, we highly recommend that you go further. Amazon also has a Insignia 4K model for $ 20 more, but at this screen size the extra resolution won’t do much compared to the Toshiba 1080p. Then again, if you want 4K for some reason, it’s just $ 20.

Amazon Amazon’s 50-inch Fire TV offering is largely sold out (below), so the next step is that 55-inch larger size. Again, this is a great price for a 4K TV with Amazon’s Fire TV system and a voice remote.

Sarah Tew / CNET Our favorite TV for the money is the TCL 6-Series, but it didn’t have a Prime Day price cut like this. The Vizio P65Q9-H1 has similar specifications to the 6 Series, starting with an extremely bright image with extremely efficient full-matrix local dimming for deep black levels. CNET hasn’t fully reviewed it yet, but based on our initial impressions and previous experience, it should look better at the M-series image above, provide comparable image quality to the 6-series, and better connectivity for games with Xbox Series X and PS5 than either. The above price is for My Best Buy members; non-members pay $ 900, which is still a great price.

Sarah Tew / CNET Vizio also makes an OLED TV, and it’s on sale at Best Buy for a lower price than the LG above, both in the 65-inch size pictured here and in the 55-inch version. You can save $ 400 on the 65-inch model and $ 300 on the 55-inch. CNET’s David Katzmaier hasn’t reviewed it yet and for such an expensive TV he says he would lean towards the sure thing (in other words, the LG). But if you want OLED picture quality at the lowest price, you’ll get it from Vizio right now.

Expired Offers

David Katzmaier / CNET Want to go all out and spend more for the best picture quality? You have come to the right place. Quite simply, the LG OLEDCX provides the image against which all other TVs are measured. Yes, this is the best TV Katzmaier has ever reviewed (and he’s seen a few over the years). If you’re ready to jump into an OLED TV, this is the one for you. The 65-inch model was hovering near the $ 2,000 mark and fell to $ 1,850 on Amazon. Read our review of the LG OLEDCX series.

Best buy We haven’t tested this Hisense TV (we generally prefer the Roku models). But a 60-inch 4K TV for under $ 400 is a steal – and you can always plug in a cheap dongle or streaming box if you don’t like the Android TV experience.

Sarah Tew / CNET This 50-inch TCL model is already low priced and is on sale now with a $ 30 discount, Prime member or not. The 50-inch Fire TV above is inferior, but we still recommend this Roku TV, which we believe is the easiest to use and most responsive smart TV interface. Read the Toshiba 50S435 review.

Amazon You remember when we said bigger is better It doesn’t get much bigger than that. We haven’t reviewed the TU-6950, but based on its specs, we don’t expect this 2020 model to perform better than any of the local dimming or full-array OLED TVs above. , despite the Samsung brand. But for sure it’s bigger, so if you want to go for the sheer size, that all-time low price is tempting.