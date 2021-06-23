Nomad establishes a market equity program

/ DO NOT DISTRIBUTE TO US NEWSWIRE OR BROADCAST SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (“Nomad” or the “Company”) (TSX: NSR) has established a share-to-market (“ATM”) program allowing Nomad to issue and sell up to $ 50 million common shares from treasury (the “Common Shares”) to the public from time to time at the sole discretion of the Company and at the prevailing market price. Sales of ordinary shares under the ATM program will be made in accordance with the terms of a share distribution agreement dated June 22, 2021 with a syndicate of agents operated by Cormark Securities Inc. (the “Agents”). The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Company’s sole discretion, subject to applicable regulatory limitations.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds, if any, of the ATM program to finance acquisitions, including new accretive acquisitions of flows or royalties, to repay debt and for working capital and needs. company generals. In addition to its liquidity and revolving credit facility, the ATM program provides Nomad with a tool, as needed, to effectively access capital markets in order to continue to execute its growth strategy. Management of the Company will have discretion as to the actual use of the net proceeds of the ATM program.

All Common Shares sold under the ATM will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange or sales made directly on the TSX or on any other “market” recognized in Canada within the meaning of Regulation 21-101 Functioning of the marketplace in Canada, at prices linked to the market price in effect at the time of the sale. Since the Common Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale or at certain other prices, prices may vary between buyers and during the distribution period.

In connection with the ATM, Nomad filed a prospectus supplement dated June 22, 2021 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) with the securities regulators of each of the provinces of Canada, which supplements the Company’s simplified base shelf prospectus dated September 30, 2020 (the “Base shelf prospectus”). A copy of the Prospectus Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus are available on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, a copy of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus are available on request by contacting Cormark Securities Inc., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no offer, solicitation or sale of securities under the ATM program in any province, state or jurisdiction. jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal.

ABOUT NOMADE

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad has a portfolio of 15 royalty and flow assets, including 8 from mines currently in production. Nomad plans to develop and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional and short-term gold and silver streams and royalties. For more information, please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

500-1275 ave. of the Montreal Canadiens

Montreal (Quebec) H3B 0G4 nomadroyalty.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, that deal with events or developments that Nomad expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical fact and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”. , “Believes”, “plans”, “potential”, “planned” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “could”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the future issuance of common shares sold under the ATM program; the total gross product of the ATM program; and the use of the proceeds of any sale of common shares under the ATM program. Although Nomad believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the expectations and assumptions contained in such statements will prove to be correct. Nomad cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those of forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to Nomad may not sell any of the Common Shares or may raise less than the Maximum Offer Amount under the ATM Program; management has wide discretion in the use of the products of the ATM program; compliance with regulatory requirements; ; the liquidity and market price of common shares; Nomad’s capital requirements may exceed its current expectations; and other risk factors described in Nomad’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Form 40-F Annual Report, and other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed under Nomad’s profile on SEDAR at address www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, respectively. Nomad cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who rely on the forward-looking statements contained herein should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risks they entail. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Nomad assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

