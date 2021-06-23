Business
What we know about the crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China
This week, Bitcoin fell below $ 30,000 for the first time since january. That’s half of what it was worth just three months ago, and it comes amid fears that China, the world’s largest Bitcoin mining country, is trying to ban cryptocurrencies outright. Is it? Here’s what we know so far.
While we haven’t seen any reports of China’s total cryptocurrency ban, the the government started issuing warnings on trading and mining cryptocurrencies in May, and told the country’s financial giants they should stop selling crypto. Since then, we’ve seen the country’s three major mining regions start taking action against miners, and the government has reportedly met with major banks again. just this week to reiterate that banks cannot be involved in cryptocurrency transactions.
Reports Point to Potential for Large Global Crypto Mining Capacity: Cambridge University estimated in April 2020 that China provided 65% of Bitcoin’s hashrate, with three main provinces making up the bulk of that computing power. These three regions appear to be following the government’s lead in pushing to curb crypto Xinjiang, the most mining region on average according to the Cambridge provincial breakdown, has closed a major mining hub, according to The block, and Inner Mongolia would have started the process a total ban on mining. Last week, Sichuan Province instituted a ban on mining, telling power companies to shut off power to any mining operations they discover. The Yunnan provincial government has also reportedly told its power companies to stop making side deals with minors.
Xinjiang’s massive role in global crypto mining was brought home in April 2021 when a single coal-fired power plant in the region was flooded and shut down for a weekend, would have reduced Bitcoin’s global mining capacity about 35 percent. How much will China’s crypto production be reduced if these regions are all disconnected? More than 90% of Bitcoin’s mining capacity, or one-third of the processing power of global crypto networks, will be suspended in the short term, a CEO of a Chinese blockchain company estimated, according to World times.
Miners and the market have reacted to the tightening of regulations. Last week, CNBC reported that a large mining migration is underway, with some miners based in China currently packing up and moving to other countries, such as the United States or Kazakhstan. Others are sell their mining equipment to foreign buyers, as seen below.
Since the government’s proclamations in May, the prices of graphics cards in the country have fallen substantially, depending on the South China Morning Post, because the demand for mining GPUs has dropped. The price of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have also fallen sharply since China took these steps, according to the Coinbases tracker since early May, Bitcoin prices have fallen from around $ 55,000 to around $ 32,000, and Ethereum has halved in value. It’s hard to tie this directly to actions in China, especially given other factors like Elon Musk and NFTs, but posts like The Wall Street Journal discussed it as a factor.
The Chinese government says it is acting now due to concerns about the volatile price of cryptos and its potential use for money laundering and illegal transactions, according to Reuters. There is also speculation that the Chinese government may be concerned about the optics: Crypto-mining’s reputation as an environmental disaster does not match China’s desire to be seen as a leader in green energy, along with its leader promising that the country will be carbon neutral by 2060. It should be noted that China is also developing its own centralized digital currency.
The Chinese government has been tightening the screws on Bitcoin for years forbids banks to manage Bitcoin in 2013, and initial coin offers prohibited in 2017. But cheap electricity from hydropower and coal, in the same way some legal gray areas, would have allowed mining to explode in the country. Now it looks like some miners have had enough. The chairman of a Hong Kong mining pool Told CNBC that he doesn’t want to face some kind of new ban coming to China every year.
China isn’t the only country that has taken political action around cryptocurrencies.Iran has temporarily banned mining during the summer months, and India is potentially making crypto ownership illegal. El Salvador took the opposite direction, becoming the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender.
