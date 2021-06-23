Municipality Finance issues £ 10million notes under MTN





Municipality Finance Plc

Exit on the stock market

June 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (EET) Municipal finance issues GBP ten million tickets under the MTN program Municipality Finance Plc issues GBP 10 million notes on June 24, 2021. The maturity date is June 24, 2031 and the notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 1.00% per annum. The banknotes are issued under the € 40 billion MuniFins program for the issuance of debt instruments. The Offer Circular is available in English on the Company’s website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations. MuniFin has requested that the notes be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange managed by Nasdaq Helsinki. Public negotiation is expected to begin on June 24, 2021. BofA Securities Europe SA acts as Dealer for the issuance of the notes. MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

More information : Joakim Holmstrom

Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets and Sustainable Development

Phone. +358 50 444 3638 MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of the largest credit institutions in Finland: the company’s balance sheet stands at 44 billion euros. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland. The mission of MuniFins is to build a better future while respecting the principles of responsibility and in cooperation with its customers. MuniFins customers are Finnish municipalities, communal municipalities, entities controlled by municipalities and non-profit housing organizations. The loans are used for environmentally and socially responsible investment purposes such as public transport, sustainable buildings, hospitals and health centers, schools and daycares, and homes for people with special needs. MuniFins customers are national but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is the most active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and Finland’s leading green and social bond issuer. Funding is exclusively guaranteed by the City Council guarantee. The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd. Find out more: www.munifin.fi Important information The information contained in this document is not intended to be disseminated, published or distributed, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or to any such country. or jurisdiction or otherwise in circumstances where the broadcast, publication or distribution would be illegal. The information contained in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of, any security or other financial instrument in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. the Remarks Haand has not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and cannot be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of persons of the United States, except under an applicable exemption or in connection with a transaction not subject to the requirements registration of the Securities Act.

