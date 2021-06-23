Pulsenmore completed an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange; raise 137 million shekels (US $ 42 million)





OMER, Israel , June 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Pulsenmore Ltd. (Pulsenmore), (TASE: PULS) an Israeli company, made an initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, raising 137 million shekels ($ 42 million) as part of the offer. The issue was made at a pre-monetary value of approximately 670 million shekels ($ 204 million). The offer was carried out by the underwriting companies of Leader Capital, Apex Issuances and Value Base. The company’s shares began trading on the stock exchange on Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021. Pulsenmore is a pioneer in the use of home ultrasound. The miniaturized Pulsenmore ES ultrasound device docks to a smartphone, enabling the creation of quality at-home fetal analyzes that are clinically interpreted by professionals, reassuring women of the condition of their unborn fetus. Women can use the device to “broadcast” fetal images to their doctor as part of a real-time telehealth session. In addition, a woman can scan her baby at home at any time and send the images for professional interpretation. Pulsenmore has entered into a major commercial agreement with Clalit Health Services, which includes an initial order for 20,000 units of the product. Clalit, that of Israel The largest healthcare fund, with more than 4.6 million insured patients, is the first healthcare maintenance organization (HMO) to integrate the device into its offerings for pregnant women. The company is currently negotiating with other health insurance funds, distributors and large corporations around the world. In the company’s product pipeline are additional women’s health products that will serve as growth engines. The Pulsenmore ES device is approved for sale in Israel and Europe. The company has submitted an application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing authorization in the United States. The CEO and founder of the company, Dr. Sun of Elazar, said today: “We thank the investing public for their great confidence in the company, its products and its vision. We intend to develop the business into a global business. Our device introduces a higher level of availability in fetal monitoring, combining home ultrasound with professional clinical examination. We are leading a revolution in women’s healthcare, bringing value to pregnant women and healthcare providers. ” For more details:

Eisenberg-Eliasch:

Amir Eisenberg: + 972-52-8260285

Naama Zellner: + 972-54-5929150 SOURCE Pulsenmore Ltd.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos