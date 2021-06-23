Krispy Kreme seeks $ 560 million IPO at a valuation of $ 4 billion





Share Tweeter Share Share Share E-mail Krispy kreme seeks to raise between $ 560 and $ 640 million at a valuation of nearly $ 4 billion as it moves forward with its planned Initial Public Offering (IPO). The donut shop expects to sell around 26.7 million shares at a price of between $ 21 and $ 24 each. Company confidentiality deposit with the Security and Exchange Commission early last month. Krispy Kreme plans to list on NASDAQ under the symbol “DNUT”. JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Citigroup are the main book managers, according to the file. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO. to repay debt, repurchase shares and carry on general business, in accordance with the SEC filing. So far this year, the public offers have raised around $ 171 billion, Reuters reported Wednesday (June 22), citing data from Dealogic. The public offerings last year raised a record $ 168 billion. North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme had a 2020 banner, fueled in part by public cravings for sugary treats during pandemic lockdowns. The company sold 1.3 billion donuts in 30 countries in fiscal 2020 and posted net revenues of $ 1.1 billion, the highest since its launch in 1937, according to the filing. Some 64 percent of the company’s donut sales last year were frozen in origin. The public offering marks the company’s return to the U.S. stock market after being privatized by Keurig’s parent company JAB Holding, which acquired the donut maker in 2016 for $ 1.35 billion. Krispy Kreme first went public in 2000 on NASDAQ and moved to NYSE in 2005, SEC says recordings. JAB also privatized Panera in 2017. Krispy Kreme’s rival Dunkin was private at the end of last year after it was acquired for $ 11.3 billion by the owner of restaurant chain Inspire Brands. The indulgence food category jumped 4.3% during the pandemic. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: FOCUS ON AI: THE BANK’S TECHNOLOGICAL ROADMAP About the study: The AI ​​In Focus: The Bank Technology Roadmap is a research and interview report examining how banks are using artificial intelligence and other advanced IT systems to improve credit risk management and other aspects of their operations. The Playbook is based on a survey of 100 bank executives and is part of a larger series assessing the potential of AIs in finance, healthcare and others.











