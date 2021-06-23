3DM (3DM Digital Manufacturing) raised $ 13 million and started trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol DM3

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / –3DM(TASE: DM3), which operates in the field of industrial 3D printing of plastic polymers, successfully completed an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and started trading yesterday, Monday, June 21, 2021. The company raised $ 13 million in a cycle of pre-IPO and IPO of several institutional entities, including Mor, Psagot, Phoenix, Meitavand Sphera. The underwriter of the IPO was Rosario Underwriter Services.

3DM operates in the field of industrial 3D printing of plastic polymers. The technology and product that the company has developed will enable the next leap in the world of industrial 3D printing by opening the market to a wide range of applications through expanding the availability of the material library to the industrial printing, improving the mechanical characteristics of the printed component, and significantly reducing printing costs.

The automotive and aviation industries, for example, are among the largest users of plastic 3D printing technology for industrial needs. Thus, an automobile manufacturer can supply spare parts for a wide variety of model car bodies by keeping a “digital warehouse” from which the spare parts can be printed and sent to the customer within days. This enables the supplier to save on storage and inventory management costs while maintaining a high level of customer service with “inventory on demand”.

The consumer goods industry also aims to use the innovation of industrial printing to develop a range of bespoke products such as shoes, helmets, bicycle seats, eyewear, etc. This trend is expected to dramatically increase the use of industrial 3D printers.

The company’s core technology is its semiconductor laser component developed in-house for 3D printing. The company uses these components for an optimal fusion of all families of thermoplastic materials. Its small size (several millimeters), high power and low manufacturing cost allowed the company to design a new printhead that combines several dozen laser components in an array of laser beams that accelerate the speed of impression. The company holds a pending patent for the use of its laser technology in the 3D printing of plastic polymers.

The majority shareholders of the company are Terralab Ventures and Dr. Daniel Majer. Dr Majer holds a doctorate. in Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science and has over 25 years of experience in the development of electro-optical components. It has been engaged in the development of lasers since 2005 and in the development of 3D printing technology since 2012. The company started as an incubator of Terralab Ventures which, after the IPO, owns around 23 % of the company’s shares.

Prior to the IPO, the company raised funds from Terralab Ventures, AM Venture Group (a strategic private group based in the United States) and a group of Israeli private investors. The company is located in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

3DM Printhead Capabilities:

High printing speed, up to ten times and more compared to existing printing technologies, regardless of the size of the printing surface, will reduce printing costs by up to 90%.

Printing any thermoplastic polymer with mechanical performance that meets industrial standards (up to 2 to 9 times better than existing technologies) will open up a wide range of markets and applications for industrial printing.

Up to 5-8 times higher print resolution than major printers will allow printing of small details and excellent surface finish.

The need for technological innovation:

For decades, the plastics market has widely used plastic injection molding for a wide range of applications. In 2019, the global plastics manufacturing market was valued at approximately $ 570 billion. Despite the market demand for industrial printing solutions, the industrial printing market share is a few percent due to insufficient technological innovation as well as high cost of printers and raw materials. 3DM believes that the printhead developed by the company brings technological innovation to the market that will allow many more manufacturers and customers to use 3D technology to print industrial products on a scale greater than ever before and at lower costs, resulting in a significant increase in industrial printing market share in the plastics market.

Technological penetration catalysts:

The global Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant disruption in the supply chain with a focus on the supply of products from the East to the West, causing difficulties in the supply of raw materials and products, and consequently many manufacturers, with the support of their countries, are studying the possibility of repatriating the manufacture of all or part of the finished product to national manufacturing centers. For example, the US administration has launched a 2,000 billion dollars incentive program that marks a trend in the development and transfer of manufacturing capabilities to the United States from countries where significant manufacturing has been achieved so far. The company believes this trend could lead to increased demand for 3D manufacturing in areas that until now have been manufactured outside of the United States, including consumer goods and parts for the automotive and aircraft industries. .

