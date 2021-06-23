Business
3DM (3DM Digital Manufacturing) raised $ 13 million and started trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol DM3
TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / –3DM(TASE: DM3), which operates in the field of industrial 3D printing of plastic polymers, successfully completed an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and started trading yesterday, Monday, June 21, 2021. The company raised $ 13 million in a cycle of pre-IPO and IPO of several institutional entities, including Mor, Psagot, Phoenix, Meitavand Sphera. The underwriter of the IPO was Rosario Underwriter Services.
3DM operates in the field of industrial 3D printing of plastic polymers. The technology and product that the company has developed will enable the next leap in the world of industrial 3D printing by opening the market to a wide range of applications through expanding the availability of the material library to the industrial printing, improving the mechanical characteristics of the printed component, and significantly reducing printing costs.
The automotive and aviation industries, for example, are among the largest users of plastic 3D printing technology for industrial needs. Thus, an automobile manufacturer can supply spare parts for a wide variety of model car bodies by keeping a “digital warehouse” from which the spare parts can be printed and sent to the customer within days. This enables the supplier to save on storage and inventory management costs while maintaining a high level of customer service with “inventory on demand”.
The consumer goods industry also aims to use the innovation of industrial printing to develop a range of bespoke products such as shoes, helmets, bicycle seats, eyewear, etc. This trend is expected to dramatically increase the use of industrial 3D printers.
The company’s core technology is its semiconductor laser component developed in-house for 3D printing. The company uses these components for an optimal fusion of all families of thermoplastic materials. Its small size (several millimeters), high power and low manufacturing cost allowed the company to design a new printhead that combines several dozen laser components in an array of laser beams that accelerate the speed of impression. The company holds a pending patent for the use of its laser technology in the 3D printing of plastic polymers.
The majority shareholders of the company are Terralab Ventures and Dr. Daniel Majer. Dr Majer holds a doctorate. in Physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science and has over 25 years of experience in the development of electro-optical components. It has been engaged in the development of lasers since 2005 and in the development of 3D printing technology since 2012. The company started as an incubator of Terralab Ventures which, after the IPO, owns around 23 % of the company’s shares.
Prior to the IPO, the company raised funds from Terralab Ventures, AM Venture Group (a strategic private group based in the United States) and a group of Israeli private investors. The company is located in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.
3DM Printhead Capabilities:
- High printing speed, up to ten times and more compared to existing printing technologies, regardless of the size of the printing surface, will reduce printing costs by up to 90%.
- Printing any thermoplastic polymer with mechanical performance that meets industrial standards (up to 2 to 9 times better than existing technologies) will open up a wide range of markets and applications for industrial printing.
- Up to 5-8 times higher print resolution than major printers will allow printing of small details and excellent surface finish.
The need for technological innovation:
For decades, the plastics market has widely used plastic injection molding for a wide range of applications. In 2019, the global plastics manufacturing market was valued at approximately $ 570 billion. Despite the market demand for industrial printing solutions, the industrial printing market share is a few percent due to insufficient technological innovation as well as high cost of printers and raw materials. 3DM believes that the printhead developed by the company brings technological innovation to the market that will allow many more manufacturers and customers to use 3D technology to print industrial products on a scale greater than ever before and at lower costs, resulting in a significant increase in industrial printing market share in the plastics market.
Technological penetration catalysts:
The global Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant disruption in the supply chain with a focus on the supply of products from the East to the West, causing difficulties in the supply of raw materials and products, and consequently many manufacturers, with the support of their countries, are studying the possibility of repatriating the manufacture of all or part of the finished product to national manufacturing centers. For example, the US administration has launched a 2,000 billion dollars incentive program that marks a trend in the development and transfer of manufacturing capabilities to the United States from countries where significant manufacturing has been achieved so far. The company believes this trend could lead to increased demand for 3D manufacturing in areas that until now have been manufactured outside of the United States, including consumer goods and parts for the automotive and aircraft industries. .
Visit: https://www.3dm-tech.co.il/
Contact
David Ben Naim
[email protected]
SOURCE 3DM
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]