Dollar slips after Fed’s Powell downplays inflation fears





One hundred US dollar bills can be seen in this photo taken in Seoul on February 7, 2011. REUTERS / Lee Jae-Won / File Photo

Chart: Global exchange rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) – The dollar fell on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the rise in inflation was likely temporary and showed no signs of rushing to tighten the Monetary Policy. The dollar surged after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying policymakers were forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. But Powell said on Tuesday that prices were rising due to a “perfect storm” of growing demand for goods and services and bottlenecks in their supply as the economy reopens after the pandemic and these pressures on consumers. prices should subside on their own. Read more The dollar’s gains faded after Mr. Powell played down high inflation for a very long time, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. That said, if we see any signs of further rising inflation, I think it could help rekindle inflation nervousness and put the focus on Fed policy, Manimbo said. Friday’s producer price inflation data is the US economic target for this week, along with other releases including jobless claims on Thursday and consumer spending on Friday. The 7.5 million jobs still missing since the start of the pandemic remain a “benchmark” for the US Federal Reserve, and the central bank should avoid tightening its policy too early in the fight to get them back, the US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. Read more Inflation driven by the rapid reopening of the US economy could take “some time” to subside, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday, adding a note of caution over the sustainability of the increases in the US economy. prices that Fed officials have broadly characterized as temporary. Read more The dollar index lost 0.21% for the last time to 91.551. It fell to a session low after data showed a measure of US factory activity reached an all-time high in June. Read more The euro rose 0.18% to $ 1.962. Data on Wednesday showed eurozone business growth accelerated to its fastest pace in 15 years in June following the easing of new lockdowns. Read more The Japanese yen also fell after data showed factory activity grew at the slowest pace in four months in June. Read more The dollar gained 0.11% to 110.77 yen, after previously hitting 111.10 yen, the highest since March 2020. Currencies correlated with the global economic cycle, notably the Kiwi dollar and Norwegian krone, outperformed on Wednesday. Elsewhere, bitcoin rose about 5% on the day, above the $ 34,000 mark after falling to $ 28,600 on Tuesday – its lowest since January. =================================================== ====== Currency auction price at 9:48 am (1348 GMT) Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; edited by Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

