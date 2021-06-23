Connect with us

New home sales fall short of expectations, but lower lumber prices could provide some respite

2 mins ago

Numbers: New home sales fell more than expected, falling to their lowest level in a year.

New home sales occurred at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000 in May, the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. The figure represented a decrease of 5.9% from the revised figure of the previous month, but was up 9.2% from a year ago.

The new home sales report often sees very significant revisions in the months following the initial estimates. The US Census Bureau noted that the change in new home sales between March and May could be 18.6% higher or lower than it is currently reporting, a wide confidence interval.

The median forecast of economists surveyed by MarketWatch was 859,000.

What happened: The drop in sales is mainly due to a 14.5% drop in the South. The Northeast saw the volume of new home sales increase 33%, while the West saw an increase of 4.8%. Sales were flat in the Midwest.

The number of homes for sale at the end of the month was up 4.8% from April. The total inventory of new homes for sale represented a supply of 5.1 months, the highest since last May. The median selling price of a new home was over $ 374,000, down from about $ 365,000 the month before.

The big picture: Constraints in the existing home market continue to provide a trail for new home sales to take off. Right now, we see the shortage of home inventories as the biggest limiting factor in home sales as we begin to look into the second half of the year, said Ruben Gonzalez, chief economist at Keller Williams. .

In recent months, many home builders have been forced to suspend or, in some anecdotal cases, completely cancel the project due to the shortage of lumber used in construction. The shortage of lumber has driven up house prices and squeezed margins for construction companies. The shortage stemmed from production delays at sawmills, many sawmills chose to slow down operations last spring as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy, only to be caught off guard months later when the U.S. real estate market came back to life.

But now lumber prices appear to be coming back down to earth, which should ease some of the supply chain pressures that builders were facing and allow them to resume operations. That said, builders still face headwinds, including labor shortages, which will make it difficult to actually accelerate the pace of sales and construction.

What they say : When it comes to the decline in mortgage applications for the purchase of a home, the downward trend is most likely mainly due to the weak supply of existing home sales, as the demand for new homes has increased. held up relatively well even as home purchase mortgage applications fell, said Joshua Shapiro, chief US economist at independent global economic and financial consultancy Maria Fiorini Ramirez.

Aside from soaring home prices crowding out some potential buyers from the market, I don’t have a good explanation for the latest drop, said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont. I guess the May reading is mostly an anomaly.

New home sales are being held back by the uncertainty facing builders. Prices for lumber, drywall, doors and roofing products are all higher than a year ago. As builders pass these costs on, they encounter resistance from potential buyers. Rising building material costs come at a bad time, as vigorous construction is the solution to the housing shortage, said Holden Lewis, housing and mortgage expert on personal finance website NerdWallet.

Market reaction:The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-0.06%
and S&P 500 SPX,
+ 0.04%
the index was both up slightly after the reports were released, while shares of home builders, including DR Horton DHI,
-1.45%
Lennar Corp. LEN,
-1.72%
and PulteGroup PHM,
-1.31%
fell in the morning trade.

