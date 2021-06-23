Focus on actions on June 23: NMDC, BEL, India Pesticides, Wabco India at PNB Housing; here are the 5 Newsmakers of the day





Stock markets edged higher amid positive signals from global stock markets on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 14.25 points, or 0.03%, to close at 52,588.71. The Nifty on the National Stock Exchange also rose 26.25 points, or 0.17%, to stand at 15,772.75. But some stocks made the news after the market closed. These actions may impact the indices, when it reopens on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. List of these five actions: NMDC + BEL NMDC: The iron ore company reported an 8-fold increase in year-on-year profit to Rs 2,838 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had posted a profit of Rs 351.5 crore in the corresponding quarter from the previous year. Operating income rose 115% to Rs 6,848 crore, from Rs 3,187 crore reported last year. EBITDA stood at Rs 4,243 crore, up 185% from Rs 1,491 crore posted last year. The margin improved to 61.95% in Q4FY21 from 46.8% in Q4FY20. Other income was Rs 85 crore compared to Rs 133 crore posted last year. T4FY21 was the best quarter for NMDC since its inception. Domestic production stood at Rs 5,941 / tonne, up 71% year-on-year from Rs 3,473 / tonne. On a quarterly basis, national production increased by 35% compared to Rs 4,402 / tonne recorded in the December quarter. BEL:State-owned Aerospace and Defense Electronics Company announced a 30.6% year-over-year increase in its stand-alone profit to Rs 1,352 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had posted a profit of Rs 1,035 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. . Sales were up 18.9% year-on-year to Rs 6,908 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 5,806 crore released last year. EBITDA was Rs 1,971 crore, up 32.9% from Rs 1,483 crore reported last year. The margin improved to 28.5% in Q4FY21 versus 25.5% posted in Q4FY20. The board of directors announced a final dividend of 1.20 rupees per share for fiscal year 21. India Pesticides + Wabco India India Pesticides:India Pesticides Rs 800 crore The initial public offering (IPO) will be open for subscription today, ie June 23, 2021. The issue will close on June 25, 2021. The company has set the price range for the issue at Rs 290-296 per share. The company raised Rs 240 crore from key investors a day before the opening of the public offering. Main investors include SBI Mutual Fund (27.08%), Nippon Life (16.67%), Abu Dhabi Investment (12.50%), Winro Commercial (India) Ltd (12.71%), Bajaj Alliance Life (6.25%), among others. Wabco India: The promoter ZF international UK plans to get rid of its stakes in Wabco India via a sale offer (OFS). He will sell 6.5 lakh shares (5 lakh shares as the basic issue and 1.50 lakh shares as the green shoe option). He set a floor price of Rs 6,550 per share (with a 5.9% discount to a CMP of Rs 6,960). The OFS will be open to non-retail investors today and to retail investors tomorrow. 10% of the OFS is reserved for private investors. United breweries: The Indian Competition Commission (ICC) paved the way for the acquisition of an additional stake in United Breweries Limited by Heineken International BV (HIBV). The proposed transaction concerns the potential acquisition by HIBV of an additional equity stake up to a maximum stake of around 14.99% in UBL, he said. PNB housing:During the EGM, the Punjab National Bank vetoed the fundraising plan planned by the mortgage lenders of the Carlyle group. He would come up with an alternative plan to raise capital. SEBI and minority shareholders have raised concerns about the fundraising plan. CDSL: PPFAS MF bought 15.9 lakh shares at Rs 937.34 per share. HDFC Bank sold 19.8 lakh shares at Rs 936.39 per share. HDFC Bank sold 185 crore of the company’s shares.







