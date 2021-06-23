Gary Kelly of Southwest Airlines resigns; Robert Jordan next CEO





DALLAS Southwest Airlines announced on Wednesday that longtime CEO Gary Kelly will step down in February and be replaced by another veteran of the nation’s fourth largest airline. The new CEO of the country’s largest national carrier will be Robert Jordan, executive vice president of business services. Southwest said Kelly, 66, plans to remain executive chairman until at least 2026. Speculation about Kelly’s successor had at times centered on Tom Nealon, who was appointed president in January 2017, and Mike Van de Ven, the chief operating officer. Both men played larger roles in key events such as quarterly calls with Wall Street analysts. Jordan, 60, was a programmer and financial analyst for computer maker Hewlett-Packard before joining Southwest in 1988. He has held positions in accounting and technology oversight. However, he has taken on a more important strategic role at Southwest in recent years. Jordan led AirTran Airways after Southwest bought the rival low-cost carrier in 2011 and led projects to develop the airline’s website and loyalty program, a key source of revenue. During the pandemic, when air travel fell to levels never seen in the jet age, Jordan played a key role in developing programs to encourage employees to take voluntary leave or leave. buyouts as Southwest took emergency measures to cut costs. “It looks like September 11”: Southwest CEO Gary Kelly Dips Into Bookings Amid Coronavirus Concerns The Dallas carrier has only had a few CEOs in its 50-year history. It was run for many years by Herb Kelleher, a colorful lawyer and chain smoker who helped found the airline 50 years ago against staunch opposition from existing carriers. Kelleher resigned in March 2001, but his successor, Jim Parker, had strained relations with union groups at the heavily unionized airline and was replaced by Kelly in 2004. “Everyone has stories about herbs”: In memory of Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher Kelly, who grew up in Texas received her accounting degree from the University of Texas, joined Southwest as a Controller and held several other financial positions, including CFO. As CEO, Kelly engineered the $ 1.4 billion acquisition of AirTran Airways, which knocked out a rival low-cost carrier. With Kelleher and Kelly both playing roles, Southwest gained congressional approval to repeal restrictions on its operations in Dallas. Kelly extended the airline’s profitable year streak to 47, until it ended last year as the pandemic devastated air travel. Kelly likes to quote airlines that claim to have never fired an employee in its 50-year history. Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. fell 1% on Wednesday, as nearly all major airlines fell early in the session.

