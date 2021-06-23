Space Perspective opens reservations for flights to the edge of space





An artistic rendering of the Neptune balloon and spacecraft from Space Perspective above the earth.

Spatial perspective

While Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic and SpaceX regularly make headlines pushing the boundaries of commercial space exploration, it was less than a month before Jeff Bezos attempted to take his first flight, other companies have also worked to develop the space tourism industry and provide other low cost flight options. One of those companies is Space Perspective, a Florida-based balloon company created by former founders of World View Enterprises, Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum. Today, Space Perspective announced that they are opening reservations to reserve a ticket on their spaceship. Neptune One, which will reach the edge of space with the help of a balloon. The price? $ 125,000 per person. While this may still seem prohibitive, it is a far cry from the $ 200,000 to $ 250,000 that Virgin Galactic has historically charged to reservation holders who have waited years for flights to begin. (Virgin Galactic is no longer accepting bookings.) Blue Origin has not even announced prices for its flights; As part of the ad campaign for their first flight scheduled for July 20, an yet-to-be-revealed passenger bought a seat for $ 28 million. By comparison, $ 125,000 seems quite affordable, although criticism of the prohibitive cost of space tourism will continue to plague the entire industry until it becomes more mainstream and accessible. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> A photo of the sunrise captured during the first Space Perspective test flight.

In addition to opening reservations, Space Perspective also made its first successful flight from Space Coast Spaceport on June 18 (one year after the company’s announcement). During a six hour and 39 minute test flight, onboard cameras Neptune One captured incredible images of the sunrise above the earth. It is clear that the view will be spectacular and that the flight will last much longer than the short durations predicted by Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin. (This is especially true given the lower price for budget-conscious space tourists!) Space Perspective plans to begin commercial flights no later than the fourth quarter of 2024. It’s still a solution, but it is perhaps one of the most realistic timelines that space tourism companies have seen in recent years. , especially considering the successful test flight.

