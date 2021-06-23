GMP (gray market premium), further details in 10 points

India Pesticides Limited IPO (Initial Public Offer) was opened for subscription today and will remain open for auction until June 25, 2021. According to market watchers, India Pesticides Limited IPO GMP (gray market premium) is today hui 68 to 70, which is enough to entice investors to look at the financial statements of the agrochemicals manufacturing company. Market experts are of the opinion that one can subscribe to the public issue for decent quotation gains.

Here we list the details of India Pesticides Limited IPO in 10 points:

1]India Pesticides Limited IPO GMP today: According to market watchers, India Pesticides Limited IPO GMP is today 68 to 70, which is slightly higher than yesterday’s stock price on the gray market. Market watchers added that GMP is unofficial, but it will certainly catch the attention of investors.

2]India Pesticides Limited IPO Financials: Abhay Doshi, Founder of UnlistedArena.com, said: “The fundamentals of the business look very attractive. The company has a high ROCE of 45.18%, an ROE of 35.63% and constantly growing EBITDA margins of 29.2%. With strong fundamentals, the asking price of 296 per share seems very reasonable.

The combination of growth and reasonable valuations should prove to be a catalyst for the IPO. “

3]India Pesticides Limited IPO price band: The company has set the price range for the public issue at 290 to 296.

4]India Pesticides Limited IPO Lot Size: The bidder should apply in batches and one batch will consist of 50 India Pesticides Limited shares.

5]Date of allocation of the IPO of India Pesticides Limited: The allocation of shares will be finalized on June 30, 2021.

6]Date of IPO of India Pesticides Limited: India Pesticides Limited shares will be listed on both the NSE (National Stock Exchange) and the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the provisional listing date is July 5, 2021.

7]Minimum investment limit: As the IPO bidder must apply in batches, a bidder will need to apply for at least one lot means 50 actions leading to a minimum investment of 14,800 ( 296 x 50).

8]Maximum investment limit: A bidder can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, which means that the maximum investment limit for the public issue is 1 92 400 ( 296 x 13 x 50).

9]Type of problem: India Pesticides Limited IPO is a book build issue with a nominal value of Re 1 per share.

10]Participation of the promoter of the IPO of India Pesticides Limited: Currently, the company’s promoters own 82.68 percent, which will decrease to 72 percent after listing.

