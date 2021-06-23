Consumers Energy to retire remaining coal plants in 2025 and purchase natural gas plants





Consumers Energy Co. on Wednesday announced plans to end its use of coal-fired power plants by 2025 and purchase additional natural gas-fired plants, making the Jackson-based power company one of the first electricity companies in the country to do without coal. “Today we are tabling our new clean energy plan, which outlines our plans to end – yes I said end – the use of coal in our state by 2025”, said Garrick Rochow, CEO of Consumers Energy, during a virtual press conference. Consumers Energy calls to shut down two coal-fired combustion units at its JH Campbell power plant in northern Holland, near Lake Michigan, in 2025, six years ahead of the plant’s lifespan. The company also plans to remove a third unit at the Campbell plant in 2025 which was designed to operate until 2040. The three units at the Campbell facility generate a combined total of 1,440 megawatts at peak production. . “Ending the use of coal as a source of electricity is a historic moment for our business, our customers and for Michigan,” said Brandon Hofmeister, senior vice president of government, regulatory and public affairs at Consumers Energy. “By 2025, we will significantly reduce our environmental impact on the state and on the planet. Consumers Energy plans to purchase “certain existing natural gas-fired power plants” in Michigan, which will help accelerate the company’s coal phase-out in four years, Hofmeister said. “By buying a used factory, we also get a lot for the customers,” Hofmeister said at the virtual press conference. “We are buying a used car rather than a new car and we have the opportunity to transfer those assets earlier as we move towards our ultimate goal of net zero emissions by 2040.” CMS disclosed separately in a regulatory filing that he signed a purchase agreement to buy a natural gas plant, the New Covert Generating Facility in Van Buren County, for $ 810 million from New Covert Generating Company LLC. This plant is a 1,176 megawatt natural gas fired combined cycle plant. In the same filing, Consumers said it has entered into a separate purchase agreement to acquire three additional natural gas power plants: Dearborn Industrial Generation, a 770 megawatt natural gas and waste gas cogeneration plant in Wayne County; Kalamazoo River Generating Station, a 75 megawatt power station in Kalamazoo County; and the Livingston Generating Station, a 156 megawatt plant in Otsego County, for $ 515 million. These three plants are owned by other subsidiaries of Consumers Energy’s parent company, CMS Energy Co. (NYSE: CMS). Hoffmeister said ending the use of coal 15 years earlier than planned “will significantly reduce” consumer water use and the production of solid waste “and other air emissions” when power plants are phased out. . The amended renewable energy plan that Consumers Energy filed with the Michigan Public Service Commission on Wednesday also calls for postponing the shutdown of its Dan E. Karn power plant near Bay City to 2023, eight years ahead of schedule. This 1,100 megawatt peak generating power plant burns both natural gas and fuel oil. The changes will accelerate Consumers Energy’s efforts to remove coal from its energy source portfolio as the company invests in more renewable energy sources, Rochow said. Consumers has set a target that 90% of its electricity production comes from clean energy sources. The company has pledged to add 8,000 megawatts of solar power by 2040. “Solar energy is the centerpiece of our renewable energy strategy because it is clean, cost effective and flexible,” said Hofmeister. Consumers Energy plans to help communities in Bay and Ottawa County affected by the first coal-fired plant closures “explore redevelopment opportunities,” said Hofmeister.

