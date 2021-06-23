Business
Clover, Under Armor, Ford and more
The Ford company logo is displayed on a sign outside the Chicago Assembly Plant on February 3, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Clover Health Investments Shares of the healthcare company jumped about 8%, pushing its weekly earnings to more than 13% as speculative trading fueled by Reddit in the name continued. Clover said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week that a large portion of her stock has been in the past and could be traded short in the future, which may increase the likelihood that she will be the target of a short squeeze.
Xpeng The shares of the Chinese electric car maker listed in the United States are up 5% after receiving the green light from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to make an IPO there. The IPO could raise between 1 and 2 billion dollars.
Under Armor Shares of the sportswear company rose about 3% at midday after investment firm Cowen named Under Armor one of its best ideas. Analyst John Kernan told clients they should take advantage of recent weakness in the stock and bet Under Armor management will be able to beat earnings and revenue expectations.
MicroStrategy Shares of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy traded more than 4% higher, as the price of bitcoin rose 8% from $ 33,400 on Wednesday. The company took advantage of the recent drop in prices to buy more bitcoin and now has more than 100,000 units of the digital currency, worth more than $ 3 billion, on its balance sheet.
Coinbase shares of the cryptocurrency exchange rose more than 2% as of noon, also alongside the rebound in bitcoin. Coinbase’s business is closely tied to the price of bitcoin and ether, although this may change in the future as it expands. Cathie Wood from Ark Invest also bought 214,718 shares of Coinbase in its flagship ARK Innovationfund on Tuesday, valued at around $ 47.8 million based on the closing market price of $ 222.47. per share.
Winnebago The RV company saw its shares fall by less than 1% despite the publication of strong results Wednesday morning for its third fiscal quarter. As the economy continues to reopen, the outdoor lifestyle stocks that thrived during the pandemic are now dwindling. Similar stocks like Thor and Brunswick also tend to fall.
Ford Ford shares gained more than 3%. The automaker announced that its Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition electric vehicles exceeded their goal Range estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency. Barclays on Tuesday raised Ford’s price target to $ 17 per share from $ 15 on Tuesday and reiterated its “overweight” rating on the automaker.
Shares of Occidental, Devon and Diamondback Energy rose broadly on Wednesday as European benchmark Brent crude rose above $ 75 a barrel. Shares of Occidental Petroleum jumped more than 4%, while Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy rose about 2.9% and 2.6% respectively.
CNBC’s Margaret Fitzgerald, Hannah Miao, Jesse Pound and Tom Franck contributed reporting
