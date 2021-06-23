New home sales in the United States hit their lowest level in a year; prices go up





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Sales of new single-family homes in the United States fell to their lowest level in a year in May as the median price of newly-built homes soared amid expensive commodities, including the lumber. FILE PHOTO: A new single-family home is under construction as supplies of building materials are in high demand in Tampa, Florida, United States, May 5, 2021. REUTERS / Octavio Jones The second consecutive monthly decline in sales reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday was the latest indication that the tailwind of the COVID-19 pandemic may be easing. Single-family dwellings have benefited from a migration from cities as millions of Americans sought more spacious housing for home offices and schools during the pandemic. New home sales as well as existing home sales suggest home buying activity has passed its peak, said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York City. We don’t know what will happen when the stay-at-home economy shifts back to the office. New home sales fell 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000 units last month, the lowest level since May 2020. April sales pace was revised down to 817 000 units compared to the 863,000 units previously reported. New home sales are considered a leading indicator of the housing market as they are recorded when contracts are signed. Last month’s decline was concentrated in the populated south, where sales fell 14.5%. Sales, however, increased in the Northeast and West. They have remained unchanged in the Midwest. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that new home sales, which represent a small share of US home sales, would be 870,000 units in May. New home sales are drawn from a sample of homes selected from building permits and tend to be volatile from month to month. Sales increased 9.2% year-on-year in May. The median price of new homes jumped 18.1% from the previous year to reach $ 374,400 in May. US stocks were mixed. The dollar remained stable against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were lower. INVENTORY PRESSURE The new housing market is supported by a shortage of previously owned housing. At least 150 million Americans have been fully immunized against the coronavirus, allowing the economy to begin to reopen and businesses to recall workers to their offices. A report by the National Association of Realtors released on Tuesday showed that sales of previously owned homes fell for a fourth consecutive month in May. Builders have not taken advantage of the squeeze in inventories due to shortages of lumber and other raw materials. The exorbitant prices of raw materials dramatically increase the prices of new homes. At the same time, the shortfall in supply is stimulating competition for available housing, threatening to push some first-time buyers away from the market. Constraints on the supply side were also highlighted by a separate survey by data firm IHS Markit on Wednesday, showing manufacturers struggling to source raw materials this month. New home sales last month were concentrated in the $ 200,000 to $ 749,000 price range. Sales below the $ 200,000 price bracket, the sought-after segment of the market, accounted for only 2% of transactions last month. There were 330,000 new homes on the market last month, up from 315,000 in April. At the pace of May sales, it would take 5.1 months to liquidate the supply of homes on the market, compared to 4.6 months in April. About 76% of homes sold last month were under construction or in the pipeline. Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Paul Simao



