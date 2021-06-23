Benefits, Procedure, Side Effects, More

The overall survival rate for leukemia has increased dramatically in recent years, largely due to improved treatments. From 1975 to 2005, the 5-year survival rate increased 33 to 59 percent . The National Cancer Institute now lists the 5-year survival rate as 65 percent . Chemotherapy is often used as the main treatment for leukemia. But the high level of chemicals in chemotherapy drugs can damage your bone marrow, which can lead to low blood cell count, severe bleeding and infections. A stem cell transplant is a treatment option that replaces damaged stem cells in your bone marrow and allows you to receive a higher dose of chemotherapy. In this article, we take a look at how stem cell transplants can help people with leukemia. We’re also looking at its cost and effectiveness, as well as where the stem cells come from.

A stem cell transplant is also called a bone marrow transplant. This involves transplanting stem cells into your bone marrow to replace stem cells damaged during chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Stem cells are the only cells in your body that have the potential to become any other cell. Most stem cells in your body are found in the bone marrow. The stem cells in your bone marrow become red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. The two main types of transplants are: Autologous stem cell transplants. During this transplant, stem cells are taken from your blood or bones. They are then frozen and injected back into your bloodstream after receiving chemotherapy and possibly radiation therapy.

Allogeneic stem cell transplants. During this transplant, stem cells are taken from a donor, placenta or umbilical cord. These cells will be put back into your blood after receiving chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

Many clinics have an upper age limit of 60 or 65 to perform stem cell transplants, as younger patients generally have fewer complications than older patients. however, emerging evidence suggests that some adults over 70 should be considered. Usually, people have the best results when their cancer has not spread to other tissues such as the central nervous system or organs. Other factors that can make you a good candidate include: be in good general health

having cancer unlikely to be treated successfully with chemotherapy alone

have a donor available

have a clear understanding of the risks and benefits

Here’s what to expect before, during, and after a stem cell transplant. Before Allogeneic stem cell therapy Before receiving allogeneic stem cell treatment, you will undergo pre-transplant treatment, which usually involves high doses of chemotherapy and sometimes radiation therapy. The goal of these therapies is to kill as many cancer cells as possible. Autologous stem cell transplant Before the autologous stem cell transplant, you will be given medicines that will cause your body to make more stem cells and move the stem cells from your bone marrow to your bones. Stem cells will be isolated and frozen until needed. You will then receive a high dose of chemotherapy and possibly radiation therapy. During treatment Allogeneic stem cell therapy About 2 days after completing the pre-transplant treatment, you will receive your stem cell transplant. Stem cells will be delivered through a central venous catheter, a tube inserted into a main vein until it reaches your heart. The stem cells will pass through your bloodstream and eventually reach your bone marrow. Once there, they will start to produce new blood cells. Autologous stem cell transplant Your frozen stem cells will be thawed and infused into your body through a main vein. You can be given medication in advance. Some people have tandem transplants where they receive multiple doses of stem cells. Recovery The time it takes for stem cells to start producing a constant amount of blood usually takes about 2 to 6 weeks. You will likely stay in the hospital for at least several weeks. You may be given antibiotics, antiviral drugs, or antifungal drugs after the procedure to prevent infection. After you are released from the hospital, you will likely still have daily or weekly check-ups and regular blood tests. It may take as long as 6 to 12 months to get your blood count to return to normal.

Stem cell transplants can have many potential side effects and complications. Some of these complications can be life threatening. You can minimize your risk of serious complications by keeping an open line of communication with your transplant team and alerting them as soon as you have any problems. Here are some of the potential complications you may face. Many other complications are also possible. Sores in the mouth. Mouth ulcers are side effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. They usually go away within a few weeks.

Nausea or vomiting. Chemotherapy drugs usually cause nausea or vomiting up to 7-10 days after your last treatment. Your doctor may prescribe anti-nausea medication.

Infection. You are at high risk of infection for at least the first 6 weeks after your procedure because of a low level of white blood cells. Even infections that normally cause mild symptoms can lead to serious complications.

Bleeding. You are at an increased risk of bleeding due to low platelet counts. Platelets are the cells that help your blood to clot.

Lung problems. Infection of your lung tissue is common during the first 100 days after your transplant. Chemotherapy, graft versus host disease, and radiation therapy can also cause inflammation of the lungs.

Graft versus host disease. Graft versus host disease is a potential side effect of an allogeneic transplant. This happens when your body views the donated stem cells as an invader. It's relatively common but often goes away once your body gets used to the new cells.

Failure of the transplant. Transplant failure happens when your body rejects new stem cells. Its most common when the stem cell donor is not a good match.

Hepatic veno-occlusive disease. Hepatic veno-occlusive disease is a life-threatening disease that can occur after an allogeneic transplant. It happens when the blood vessels in your liver become blocked.

The survival rate after a bone marrow transplant has improved in recent years. Your chances of survival depend on factors such as the type of leukemia you have, your age, and your general health. A big Study 2019 found that patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia who received chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant had a 39 percent reduced risk of death compared to people who received only chemotherapy. According to Canadian Cancer Society, if an allogeneic stem cell transplant is performed during the first remission, the 5-year disease-free survival rate is 30 to 50 percent for acute myeloid leukemia. If there is no recurrence within 2 years, there is an 80% chance of staying in remission for a long time. A 2016 study posted in bone marrow transplantfound comparable results between autologous and allogeneic transplants in adults with acute myeloid leukemia.

The cost of a stem cell transplant can vary depending on factors such as the type of procedure and the length of your stay in the hospital. It is a good idea to discuss the price with your healthcare team before the procedure to get an idea of ​​what it will cost. Hospital costs, medications, and outpatient care can all contribute to the overall cost. Your insurance may not cover all of these expenses. Medicare Parts A and B cover allogeneic and autologous stem cell treatments. Private insurance can also help cover costs. They may not provide coverage if they view the treatment as or if they have a list of pre-approved transplant centers. A 2017 study found that the average cost for adults at a 100-day follow-up was $ 355,344 for allogeneic transplants and $ 161,747 for autologous transplants. Here is the cost breakdown: It’s a good idea to keep detailed records of all of your expenses and communicate with your healthcare team regularly to avoid billing surprises.

The stem cells used in an autologous stem cell transplant come from your own bone marrow. They are extracted from your body before undergoing chemotherapy. In allogeneic stem cell transplantation, the stem cells come from a donor. They can also come from donations umbilical cord blood or the placenta of newborns. Placentas and umbilical cord blood are donated to hospitals by parents. Often the best donor is a sibling who has the same leukocyte antigen genes. Donors who have different types of tissue can cause your immune system to attack the stem cells. Just about 25 percent of people who receive a stem cell transplant have the ideal donor. Doctors take stem cells by inserting a hollow needle into one of the donor’s bones to reach the bone marrow. Often the hip bone is used. the National bone marrow donation program also has a list of potential cell donors if you don’t have a compatible family member.

Countless clinical trials are underway to examine how to optimize your stem cell transplants to treat leukemia. Some of the areas under study include: identify people most likely to benefit from autologous transplants compared to allogeneic transplants

using low-intensity chemotherapy and radiation therapy

using T cell infusions for the cancer to return after an allogeneic stem cell transplant

examine the effects of tandem stem cell transplants versus single transplants

determine the potential benefits and risks of stem cell transplants in people over 70 years of age

monitor and treat relapsed leukemia after a stem cell transplant