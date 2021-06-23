Wolverine Worldwide Announces Next CEO





ROCKFORD, MI Wolverine Worldwide announced Thursday that President Brendan Hoffman will succeed Blake Krueger as the company’s next CEO at the end of the year. Krueger, who started at Wolverine in 1993 and has served as CEO since 2007, will rise to the newly created role of Executive Chairman. I would like to thank Blake and the board for their support and the opportunity to lead Wolverine Worldwide into its next phase of global growth, said Hoffman, 52, who joined Wolverine as president in 2020 and oversees operations. corporate brands and direct consumer activities. It has been a privilege to work closely with Blake over the past year and have gained considerable knowledge of the industry and the unique strengths of the company’s global brand portfolio. Blake has truly transformed the company during his tenure, and it is an honor to be entrusted with the task of building on this incredible foundation, working with a cutting edge team, and capitalizing on the many opportunities ahead for Wolverine. Worldwide. I look forward to continuing our partnership as we step into our new roles. Wolverine owns and manufactures shoes for many brands including Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Wolverine, Keds, Chaco, Bates, HYTEST, and Stride Rite. Its products are sold in approximately 170 countries and territories and employ more than 870 people in Michigan. Its head office is located in Rockford and it also operates a distribution center in Howard City. Hoffman was CEO of Vince Holding Corp., a publicly traded fashion company whose brands include Vince, Rebecca Taylor and Parker, before joining Wolverine last year. After joining the shoe business, he focused on growing the Wolverines brands as well as increasing their online revenue to $ 500 million this year, double their 2019 level. , the company said in a press release. Over the past nine months, Krueger and Hoffman have worked closely to leverage the global power of the Wolverine Worldwide brand portfolio, manage the impacts of COVID-19, and strategically position the company and its brands for post-pandemic growth. accelerated and continued long-term success, according to the release. Krueger, 67, will continue to lead the Wolverines Board of Directors in his new role as Executive Chairman. He will also partner with Hoffman on key international and strategic initiatives, according to a press release. Read more: I was extremely saddened. I cried, neighbor says after soldier shoots man in western Michigan $ 50,000 Crowdfunding Campaign Aims to Bring More Public Art to Downtown Ann Arbor Delayed Kalamazoo Splash Proof Zone Gets New Contractor; opening scheduled for summer 2022

