White House to replace director of Federal Housing Finance Agency following Supreme Court ruling





“In light of the Supreme Court ruling today, the president is moving forward today to replace the current director with an appointee who reflects the values ​​of the administration,” the official said in a statement. communicated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the move later Wednesday afternoon. She did not indicate who would fill the position.

As part of its ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency was unconstitutional and that Congress had overstepped its authority by placing restrictions on the president’s ability to remove the head of the agency.

Under the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008, Congress established the agency after the national housing bubble burst and the market suffered from record foreclosures and falling prices. Legislators put the agency in charge of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in September 2008 and installed a director who would serve a five-year term and could not be removed by the president “for cause”.

Judge Samuel Alito, writing for a 7-2 majority, said that because the agency director can only be removed by the president for “ineffectiveness, negligence or wrongdoing,” the restriction “violates the separation of powers “. The court ruled that the leadership structure “conflicts with the constitutional structure” by “concentrating power in a unilateral actor isolated from presidential control”. “The president must be able to remove not only officers who disobey his orders, but also those whom he considers negligent and ineffective,” wrote Alito. The issue is of the utmost importance to those who criticize the so-called “administrative state” for believing that isolated agencies have unlimited and unreviewable authority in violation of the separation of powers. There was a movement – supported by the conservatives on the ground – to restrict the independence of the agencies. The last term, for example, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a 5-4 tribunal overturning the leadership structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The court also dealt shareholders a blow, dismissing an allegation that the Federal Housing Finance Agency overstepped its statutory authority when it struck a deal with the Treasury Department whereby shareholders claimed to have cut them off from their homes. share of profits. But the court allowed shareholders to go back and argue in lower courts that the constitutional vice separately invalidated the agreement. The Treasury Department has agreed to back the companies in exchange for senior preferred stock and quarterly fixed rate dividends. He then replaced fixed rate dividends with variable dividend payments. The shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have argued that they lost billions of dollars when the government cut their stakes. They sought to have the treasury reimburse the payments or reclassify them as a payment on the government’s investment. This story and its title have been updated with more information and reports.

