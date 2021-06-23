New Jersey invests in Atlantic City esport center





New Jersey has invested $ 200,000 to build an esports center in Atlantic City, an initiative it hopes will make the city the next national center for the competitive video game industry in Atlantic City. a billion dollars. The State Economic Development Authority on Tuesday signed an agreement with the University of Stockton to create an esports innovation center on the Atlantic City campus, the Associated press reported. The esports industry isn’t just about young people playing video games against each other. There is a great need for software development, video streaming technology, data analysis and technical work. Newzoo, a research firm that tracks the industry, has estimated that the esports world will increase its global revenues by 14.5% this year, generating $ 1.08 billion. “I was shocked when I saw the numbers”,says Brian Sabina, the authorities responsible for economic growth. “It is the fastest growing college sport in America. Almost 500 million people log on to watch esports events.” The industry has not been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as physical sports have been. The NBA made a profit$ 8.5 million in 2020,down 10% due to the pandemic. The NFL reported$ 12 billion in 2020, up from $ 16 billion in 2019. The idea is for the center to identify industry-wide technology development opportunities and accommodate coding challenges such as hack-a-thons. The EDA says it will provide staff support at the center, which will include leaders from the esports industry. The center itself will work with private sector companies and other colleges and universities to keep its programs up to date with the skills that are most in demand. The authority said companies like G3 Sports, Amazon’s Twitch streaming service, Esports Entertainment Group and Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment have made or will make an investment in the state. Electronic sports could also be added to the Atlantic City gaming industry. Competitive games are already approved for betting in New Jersey, although the state’s Division of Gaming Enforcement must review and approve individual events. Philadelphia is expected to have its own $ 50 million esports arena in South Philadelphia. The project was originally scheduled to open in 2021, but construction was halted last fall due to the pandemic. The Philadelphia Fusion, the city’s esports team, has moved to South Korea for its 2021 competitive season, according to the Sports observer. Philly will also be home to “The Block”, a unique esports hub, serving as the company’s new global headquarters and including broadcast and content creation studios. Nerd Street Gamers opened their 40,000 square foot national esports infrastructure company, “The Block,” in April 2021.Located at 401 Broad St., the center will also offer students one hour of free play every day after school.

