Brazen Walgreens Thief Charged With Hitting Eight Stores In One Month





A suspect who was arrested on Saturday in connection with several Walgreens and CVS thefts allegedly carried out in full view of staff and security officers has been charged with 15 counts of robbery, robbery and burglary. The suspect, Jean Lugo-Romero, 40, was arrested Saturday morning by officers at the North Station after allegedly attempting to rob the CVS at 499 Haight Street. Now as the Examiner reports via the district attorney’s office, Lugo-Romero has already been indicted, and his charges include two armed robberies at the same location. Police say Lugo-Romero is the man who was seen in the now nationally viral video posted to Twitter on June 14 by ABC 7 reporter Lyanne Melendez. In the video, the suspect is seen cleaning the shelves at The Walgreens at Gough and Fell in a trash bag, then riding his Lyft bike past a security guard at the gate. According to the prosecutor’s office, Lugo-Romero has visited the same store five times since May 11. While the nature of crime, particularly petty theft and burglary, has changed during the pandemic, the perception that crime in San Francisco has skyrocketed over the past year is not supported by the data. (Burglaries were on the rise in a few neighborhoods, but many other types of crime were down.) Walgreens has complained about shoplifting at its SF stores in recent years, but the company has actually announced the closure of 200 stores across the country. back in august 2019. The move came after the company’s quarterly profits fell 25% and Hoodline reported in February 2020 that SF’s store closures were part of a larger strategy, but the choice of which stores to close may not have been entirely without considering the issue of thefts and losses, which the site said at 730 Market Street, was about $ 1,000 per day. Police said there is a clear link between thefts like the one Lugo-Romero is accused of and the rise of a secondary market for particular products, like cosmetics. “Local businesses and neighborhood stores are the backbone of our community, and we are working to protect stores and consumers in San Francisco,” District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in a statement following Lugo’s charges -Romero. Previously: Thief in viral SF Walgreens video arrested after attempting to steal again

