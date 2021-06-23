The first day is over. These 12 stocks are always good business.

Text size





the annual commercial extravagance of s. Alas, it’s already over for 2021. Of course, this has nothing to do with stocks. Instead, people are looking for a good deal on their next tablet or TV. Nonetheless, the annual occurrence of Prime Days can remind investors that there are many stocks that represent good business.

Baird’s auto analyst Luke Junk gets the credit for the Prime-stock screen idea. On Wednesday, he listed several stocks he covers that are good buys.

Junks’ first choice is



active



(ticker: APTV). He values ​​Buy stocks and has a target price of $ 170 for the stocks. He sees growth in the company’s security and high-power electronics industry. Aptiv products enable things like lane keeping assist that are part of autonomous driving solutions. It also manufactures wire harnesses for the most advanced electric vehicles, including products for



You’re here



(TSLA) and Lucid Motors.

Other self-electrifying names are on sale including



Visteon



(U),



Littelfuse



(LFUS), and



BorgWarner



(BWA). They underperformed the



S&P 500



in June, providing an attractive entry point, according to Junk. He evaluates the three Buy. His price targets are $ 150, $ 295 and $ 59 respectively.

Garbage thinking looking for underperforming stocks in June with strong analyst support and reasonable valuations can be extended beyond auto stocks to any sector.

Barrons found eight additional stocks in different sectors to add to Junks four. All eight stocks underperformed the market in June, trade cheaper than their peers, and have analyst buy rating ratios, which is the number of buy ratings divided by the number of analysts covering a stock. greater than 80%. The average purchase ratio of S&P 500 stocks is around 55%.

In raw materials, stock in the supplier of agricultural chemicals



CMF



(FMC) looks attractive. It’s down since the start of the month, trading for around 14 times the estimated 2022 earnings, and 84% from analysts hedging the company’s Buy rate shares.

The cars are officially in the classification of the consumer discretionary industry. In the non-discretionary consumer sector, healthcare stocks



McKesson



(MCK) and



Cigna



(CI) screen fine. The two are trading around 10 times the estimated earnings of 2021, a discount from other non-discretionary stocks and analysts like the pair.

In the financial sector,



Capital One Financial



(COF) and



MetLife



(MET) like health stocks. Both are trading at less than 10 times the estimated earnings of 2021 and both have buy odds ratios above 80%.

Some industrial and energy stocks also appeared on the screen.



Jacobs Engineering



(JEC) is trading for about 19 times the estimated earnings in 2022. It’s not cheap, but it’s a little cheaper than the 20 times multiple of the S&P 500. And 88% of analysts covering stocks of the company are evaluating Buy. Oil refiner



Oil Marathon



(MPC) is trading a little cheaper, at 18 times estimated earnings in 2022, and 81% of analysts are pricing its shares Buy.

Finally, in technology,



Micronic Technology



(MU) stands out. It is trading around seven times the estimated earnings for 2022, 86% of analysts value its stocks long, and it has underperformed the S&P 500 by about seven percentage points so far in June.

As always, this screen should be seen as a simple starting point for inventory purchases. This dozen, however, looks attractive enough to feature in an Amazon Prime Day deal.

