Can $ 8 billion in subsidies smooth the patchy recovery of US airports?





The Federal Aviation Administration is providing $ 8 billion in grants from the country’s latest pandemic relief plan at airports. Even though airports are still suffering, air travel is making a comeback. Earlier this month, more than 2 million people a day passed through TSA security checkpoints for the first time since the start of the pandemic. For a few months in the fall and last winter, there were no scheduled commercial flights in and out of the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa. American Airlines had temporarily suspended its three daily flights to Chicago. Airport manager Todd Dalsing said he was starting to feel busier. “In January, they came back with one flight per day, which has grown to two flights per day just recently,” Dalsing said. The airport restaurant remains closed. “It’s hard to keep employees paid when you have a limited number of flights,” said Dalsing, also now there’s only one place to hire a car, instead of two. It has been a tough year, financially, for all airports, said Kevin Burke, CEO of the Airports Council International-North America business group. “The main sources of revenue for airports are the landing fees they collect from airlines, the concession fees they receive from concessions at the airport, and the Ubers and Lyfts who pay fees to enter. airports, ”he said. “All of that income has been drastically reduced over the past year.” Steve Dickson, an FAA administrator who reviews air traffic figures every day, said that “generally” major national hubs are doing quite well, especially those with lots of vacationing travelers. Airports that rely more on business and international travel take longer to recover. Dickson said airports will be able to use these federal grants to pay staff, cover operating costs, pay down debt and keep restaurants and other businesses open. “If you’ve been at an airport, you know how important all services are: car rentals, restaurants, catering businesses, things like that,” he said.

