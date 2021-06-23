AdTech startup Tomi raises seed funding to make real estate ads as good as e-commerce – TechCrunch





Sectors such as real estate, automotive and financial services have long, offline sales cycles and digital advertising tends to perform poorly in these areas. Conversion rates are low and because real world assets are offline, the temptation for advertisers to buy leads and clicks can inflate customer acquisition costs. People browse but end up buying offline, wholesale. A new startup, Tomi plans to address this issue by addressing user behavior on a company’s website (using a tracking pixel, combined with ad APIs and CRMs) to help businesses reach their customers more like would an e-commerce business. He has now raised a million dollar round of funding from investors including Begin Capital and Phystech Leadership Fund. Founded by Konstantin Bayandin, former senior director of digital marketing and technology at Compass and director of marketing at Ozon, Russian Amazon Tomi competes with similar AdTech companies such as Anytrack, Sociaro, Meetotis, Alytics and Postclick. However, the difference, Bayandin says, is that Tomi “focuses on offline conversions and works with multiple advertising channels, such as Facebook, Instagram and Google.” Bayandin says: “Real estate companies would like to take advantage of online advertising to sell their inventory, but it is proving too expensive and difficult. People love to browse but rarely convert and most of these transactions are done offline. Real estate clients therefore do not know how to optimize for their real buyers. Tomi uses machine learning to analyze how real buyers browse the website and optimize ad campaigns for conversions. The backdrop to all of this is that with Apple’s shutdown of IDFA, Google planning to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser, and the latest iOS 14.5 update allowing users to opt out of personalized ads, all the time. ad business is evolving, so new tools are going to be needed. Bayandin says Tomi is part of this new wave of AdTech.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos