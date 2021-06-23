Osram to disappear from stock exchanges by September 30, starting next week





Don’t look for the OSR symbol on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after next Tuesday, because you won’t find it. You might notice the ams Osram product, as some of the lighting in the photo above is from their Traxon unit. (Photo credit: Image courtesy of Deutsche Brse AG.)

The last vestige of Osram as an independent entity will begin to fade within a week from today, when new owner ams Osram takes the company off a stock exchange, providing for a second and final withdrawal for three. months later. Osrams’ listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be terminated on June 30, 2021 and listing on the Munich Stock Exchange on September 30, 2021, ams Osram announced this morning from its headquarters in Premstaetten, Austria. With that, if all goes according to plan, which hasn’t always been the case in the ams Osram saga, the familiar OSR symbol that Osram has traded under since its separation from Siemens in 2013 will disappear. The Osram business was included in the AMS list used by ams prior to the acquisition and still used by the newly renamed ams-Osram AG, less officially known as ams Osram Group. ams Osram announced earlier last month its intention to delist Osram, claiming at the time that it would offer to buy the 28% of Osram shares it did not already own for a price of 52 , 60 (then converted to $ 62.83), and that he would remove Osram from the list regardless of the adoption. The offer period has now ended, running from May 21 to June 18. Ams said today it has acquired approximately 7.2% more shares, increasing its stake in Osram to 80.3%. After saying in early May that he would provide more details on his delisting plans after the offer period expires, he did so today with his two-leg Frankfurt / Munich intentions. We achieved our target for the delisting offering which was to streamline the corporate structure, and we also significantly increased our stake in Osram, said Alexander Everke, CEO of ams Osram. We are excited about ams Osram’s future prospects and look forward to continuing our successful integration to realize our strategic vision of creating the undisputed leader in optical solutions. Ams Osram shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, the integration of the two companies continues, with ams Osram focusing on the chip-level business and divesting some smart lighting operations. It recently sold part of its Digital Systems business to Atlanta-based Acuity Brands, a few months after selling a Digital Systems factory in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, to Sanmina, a contract manufacturing company based in San Jose, Bulgaria. California. Further sales could likely occur, although it looks like Ams Osram will keep its horticultural lighting business run by Fluence, and possibly its architectural, facade and general lighting Traxon unit, which does not much emphasis on connected lighting and the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT-connected lighting has been an elusive brass ring for many lighting companies. ams Osram is based in Premstaetten and now operates a second head office in Munich, the traditional home of Osram. Osram has been with ams for almost a year now, having spent around 7 years on its own following its 2013 split from Siemens, which had owned it since 1978. Osram was founded in 1919, initially selling osmium and tungsten filament bulbs. . It gets its name from the combing of these two words, using the German wolfram for tungsten. HALPER BRANDis editor-in-chief for LEDs Magazine and journalist specializing in energy, technology and business ([email protected]). For up-to-the-minute LED and SSL updates, why notFollow us on twitter? You will find curated content and commentary, as well as information on industry events, webcasts and surveys on ourLinkedIn Company Pageandour Facebook page.







