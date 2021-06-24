Stock option plan for seniors





At the annual general meeting (AGM) of Mowi ASA (the Company) on June 9, 2021, the board of directors was authorized to grant options under the stock option plan to senior executives, as described in the Mowis Guidelines for the Compensation of Senior Staff (the Guidelines). On June 23, 2021, the Board of Directors granted 1.675 million options with an exercise price of NOK 247.1395, corresponding to 107.5% of the volume-weighted average price of the share on the stock exchange. ‘Oslo on the date of the AGM, to a total of 34 people. In accordance with the Guidelines, the options have a term of 4 years but will become exercisable immediately if a mandatory offer is made for all Mowi shares, if a voluntary offer is followed by a forced transfer of shares in accordance with Norwegian law on the trading in securities or if Mowi is the non-surviving entity in a merger with another company. The number of shares and the exercise price will be adjusted according to dividends and changes in share capital during the term of the option in accordance with the rules derived from the Oslo Stock Exchange and the provisions of the option agreements. The total profit resulting from the exercise of the option during a year is capped at two years of salary for the holder of the option. If the profit exceeds this limit, the number of shares to be issued will be reduced accordingly. The following principal insiders of the Company have been granted options in accordance with the foregoing, please see attached grant details. Major insiders have the following number of shares and options, adjusted for dividends paid, in the Company. Total number of Assigned options Total options Last name shares held in 2021 exceptional Ivan Vindheim

(CEO) 7,413 200,000 544,594 Kristian ellingsen

(CFO) 753 100,000 155,283 yvind oaland

(COO Agriculture Norway) 5 141 100,000 208 764 Ben hadfield

(COO Farming Scotland and Ireland) 7 623 100,000 369,208 Fernando Villarroel

(COO Agriculture Americas) 165 100,000 231,446 Ola Brattvoll

(COO Sales & Marketing) 9,984 100,000 369,208 Atle Kvist

(COO flow) 296 100,000 181,303 Catarina martins

(CTO & Chief Sustainability Officer) 2,216 25,000 76,149 Anne Lorgen Riise

(HR Director) 1,111 25,000 103,610 Kim galtung dsvig

(Investor Relations & Treasury Manager) 889 25,000 103,610 This information is subject to disclosure requirements in accordance with Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law. 2021 option grant notifications

