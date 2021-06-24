IKEA Employees Say Retail Giant Failed to Pay Staff Paid Time Off for Juneteenth | New





ATLANTA (CBS46) – New developments happened at the IKEA Atlanta store on Wednesday. The furniture retail giant apologized after concocting a race-insensitive menu for Juneteenth on Monday. However, on Wednesday, employees said they did not receive time off pay for the new federal holiday. Tori Cooper of CBS46 investigated the issue and gathered internal documents that showed Juneteenth is a federally recognized holiday by the company. Internal documents also show that some employees at the Atlanta store were not paid for the June 10 public holidays. So I logged in today and there is no vacation pay, an employee said. According to the employee who works at the IKEA Atlanta store, she did not receive vacation pay for Juneteenth. She provided documents showing pay stubs for weeks including Memorial Day and Juneteenth. The third section on the left in both documents would show paid time off, but his latest pay stub which includes the June 19 salary shows no vacation income. I spoke to colleagues today who not only rechecked their own statements, but also contacted human resources, to find out why we weren’t getting paid in half the time since it was a federal holiday. They were told they were waiting for a change in policy. It came just two days after 20 employees left work in protest after IKEA offered to serve fried chicken and watermelon to employees to celebrate the June 15 holiday. You can’t say serving watermelon on June is soul food menu when you don’t even know the story, they used to feed the slaves watermelon during slave time, and the employee has said. IKEA shared a statement saying in part that they apologize, that they messed up the menu and that Juneteenth is a paid holiday. However, as a result of IKEA’s statements, another employee sent us another tip saying that I work at IKEA and that they were not being honest in their statement. I worked on June 10 and didn’t have time and a half, according to my pay stub and for several workers. It is the first celebration of Juneteenth although they say four years. Another employee explained, It is absolutely unjustified that this is happening in our city right now! Employees told CBS46 News they felt stiff, and IKEA told them that working on June 16 was not incentive pay. Employees said IKEA told them they had to request time off for Juneteenth a month in advance, although it became a federal holiday last week. An IKEA spokesperson emailed Cooper saying workers were not receiving incentive pay on June 17, contradicting a previous statement to CBS46 on Monday. RELATED STORIES:

