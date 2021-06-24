Tesla isn’t the only EV stock to climb Wednesday





Stocks remain close to their all-time highs, with some major market benchmarks advancing further into uncharted territory on Wednesday morning. At 11:15 a.m. EDT today, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI) had dropped 22 points to 33,924, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC) had gained 2 points to 4,248, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) extended his record run with a gain of 17 points to 14,270. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks were key growth drivers during last year’s bull market, with industry pioneering You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) play a critical role in supporting investor sentiment in the fast-growing space. Shares of the company gained ground on Wednesday, but other players in the electric vehicle sector also made big gains. Below, we’ll take a look at why investors are excited about electric vehicles and what the latest news means for companies in the industry. Tesla continues to charge Tesla shares were up between 4% and 5% on Wednesday morning. The electric vehicle pioneer continued to expand its infrastructure to support its vehicle sales. The company announced that it has opened a solar charging station in the Tibetan city of Lhasa. The station is the first within China’s current boundaries to have its own solar energy and storage equipment. Unlike other parts of China, the mountainous region in the west of the country enjoys much more reliable sunlight to power solar installations. It is likely that Tesla will take steps to build more charging stations across China, as it aims to compete with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers like XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) and NIO (NYSE: NIO). The Chinese electric vehicle market is huge, and Tesla’s overall strategy has recognized its importance with major investments in its Gigafactory in Shanghai. As popular as electric vehicles have become, it’s essential that users can recharge when they need it. Tesla’s overall strategy to provide dedicated infrastructure on a global scale is critical not just for the company, but for the entire transition to electric vehicles at large. Strong moves elsewhere among electric vehicle stocks Meanwhile, other EV stocks performed well as well. XPeng climbed nearly 5% on news that the company will seek to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with prospects of potentially raising around $ 2 billion in new capital. XPeng has been striving to expand its vehicle product line to attract a wider range of buyers. NIO also gained almost 4%. Many consider China’s EV stock to have better growth potential than Tesla, especially given the huge stock price gains the US company has already seen over the past two years. Recently, Lordstown Engines (NASDAQ: RIDE) increased by more than 7%. The US-based start-up scrambled to raise funds to move faster toward its strategic goals, and some worried whether the company would be able to find partners willing to provide capital. However, given the current interest in electric vehicles, it seems likely that Lordstown will find a way forward. Electric vehicle stocks are revolutionizing the auto industry and investors are looking to cash in on it. A good day for actions in the electric vehicle space bodes well for new technology to gain momentum and continue to become more and more important in the long-term development of transportation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos