Business
First advantage, Sprinklr See Shares Spike in Trading Debuts
First advantage
and
Water
started life as a public company on Wednesday, with shares of First Advantage rising 31% while Sprinklr jumped 10%.
First Advantage traded on the Nasdaq, while Sprinklr opened on the New York Stock Exchange. Quotes arrive during a busy week for the IPO market. About 17 companies are expected to list their shares this week.
Shares of First Advantage (ticker: FA) opened at $ 19.85, peaked at $ 20.50, and ended at $ 19.70, up $ 4.70 or 31% from its original price. ‘offer.
It’s the culmination of years of hard work, said CEO Scott Staples Barrons. We were extremely happy to be a publicly traded company. We know this will propel us into the future and put us in a great position to grow.
First Advantage vaguely considered merging with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, Staples said. We’ve talked to a few and covered these basics. Our main strategy has always been to make a public list, he said.
This is the second trip to the public markets for the Atlanta-based company, which went private in 2009. This time, First Advantage raised approximately $ 383 million after increasing the size of its offering by 20% and pricing at the top of its range. He ended up selling 25.5 million shares at $ 15 each. That’s up from the 21.25 million shares at $ 13 to $ 15 he had planned to offer.
Barclays,
BofA Securities, and
JP Morgan
are the underwriters of the transaction.
First Advantage provides businesses with screening and auditing services for their employees, contractors, agency workers, tenants and drivers. Services include criminal background checks, drug and health screening, education and job checks, executive selection, data analysis, and social media monitoring. Last year, First Advantage completed more than 75 million screens on behalf of more than 30,000 customers, according to the prospectus. Customers understand
Citigroup
(C) and Kelly Services.
First Advantage is not profitable. Losses were reduced to $ 19.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, compared to $ 21.8 million for the same period in 2020, the flyer says. Revenue increased 19% to $ 132 million for the quarter ended March 31.
Most of First Advantages’ revenue comes from the integration services it provides to its customers, Staples said. This includes criminal background check and employment screening. First Advantage has more than half of the Fortune 100 as clients, he said.
First Advantage plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to pay off its $ 567 million debt, Staples said. It can also participate in mergers and acquisitions, although Staples has said it does not want First Advantage to be a consolidation company. He recently made his first deal, buy the background screening business of
GB Group
in April.
Any future deal should be easily digestible and something that First Advantage could plug into its platform without having to do any major integration, he said. We were now in a good position to make other strategic acquisitions in addition to our existing platform, Staples said.
In January 2020, Silver Lake, a private equity firm, acquired First Advantage from Symphony Technology Group, another private equity firm, for about $ 1.6 billion, according to the prospectus.
Silver Lake sold around three million shares on the IPO and made around $ 46 million. It will own 75.3% of First Advantage after the IPO.
Sprinklr (CXM) also started trading on Wednesday. The shares opened at $ 14.60, peaked at $ 19.97, and closed at $ 17.60, up $ 1.60, or 10%, from their offer price.
The New York-based company raised $ 266 million after slashing the size of its deal by 12.5% and prices below its expected range. The sprinkler has finished sale of 16.625 million at $ 16. He had planned to offer 19 million shares at $ 18 to $ 20 each.
Morgan stanley,
JP Morgan,
Citigroup,
Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities are the main bookkeepers in the transaction.
Founded in 2009, Sprinklr provides an AI-powered customer experience platform that manages a company’s communication and advertising in one place. This includes messaging, chat, text, and social media. The company has 1,021 customers, including
Mcdonalds
(MCD), Microsoft (MSFT),
LOral
(OR.France), and Verizon Communications (VZ).
Sprinklr provides a unified platform for large enterprises to perform all of their customer-centric functions, said Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas, who spoke with Barrons before the stock begins to trade. The company plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to invest in its platform, as well as for sales, marketing and R&D. While Sprinklr has been an acquirer, buying a dozen companies over the past 12 years, the company will be looking to grow organically, he said. We will use the leverage of mergers and acquisitions very carefully for growth, said Thomas.
Sprinklr did not consider merging with a PSPC to operate the public stock markets, Thomas said. Her goal in the list was to have a platform to tell her story. A traditional IPO provides the best way to do this, he said.
The business is not profitable. Losses widened to $ 14.7 million for the quarter ended April 30, from $ 11.2 million for the same period in 2020. The company has 2,469 employees.
Hellman & Friedman, the private equity firm, invested $ 200 million in Sprinklr last year at a valuation of $ 2.7 billion. It will hold nearly 25% after the IPO.
Thomas said the world and technology change every 30 years. Digital transformation is no longer an option for businesses, he said. There are companies that provide customer service software, like
Zendesk
(ZEN), as well as marketing companies, he said. Sprinklr is building a modern way of delivering customer service as well as advertising, he said. We’re the first platform to write code with a vision to bring it all together, said Thomas.
Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]
