BuzzFeed closes deal to go public





BuzzFeed, the digital publisher known for its quizzes, lists and news division that won its inaugural Pulitzer Prize this month, is set to close a merger deal that would take the company public, said Wednesday someone who knows the company. An announcement could arrive as early as this week, the person added. BuzzFeed declined to comment. Led by founder and CEO Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed is in talks to merge with an already public shell company, 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, in what is called a PSPC agreement. (The acronym stands for Special Purpose Acquisition Company.) Born from a small office in New York’s Chinatown in 2006, BuzzFeed began as an experiment in creating content to be shared on the web, when Mr. Peretti was the CTO of the Huffington Post. . He left what is now HuffPost in 2011, after AOL bought it for $ 315 million, and ended up turning his project into a stand-alone media company with the help of $ 35 million from investors. BuzzFeed quickly became one of the fastest growing digital publishers, ultimately raising $ 500 million at a valuation of $ 1.7 billion, and was hailed as the future of news media. But in recent years, it has missed ambitious revenue targets and some of its investors have been fighting for a sale.

After a series of layoffs in 2019, BuzzFeed began to diversify its business, selling branded cookware and increasing its product recommendation section, earning a commission on every sale through affiliate agreements with Amazon. and other companies. Our model has evolved, Peretti said in an interview last year. Mr Peretti, who has influence on BuzzFeed’s board of directors despite owning a minority of shares, discussed possible mergers with competitors such as Vice Media, Group Nine and Vox Media. The idea was to create a digital media giant, which would have some clout on Facebook and Google, platforms that continue to dominate online advertising. In November, Peretti orchestrated BuzzFeeds’ acquisition of HuffPost, the site he helped found with Arianna Huffington and investor Kenneth Lerer. This larger version of BuzzFeed is the company that could go public under a PSPC deal. The planned public listing could also include a debt sale to raise funds that could be used to buy other digital publishers. The PSPC deals, a once obscure Wall Street maneuver, have become more common over the past year. Special purpose acquisition companies, publicly traded shell companies, are usually created with the aim of buying a private company and bringing it to the stock exchange. BuzzFeed rival Group Nine has taken a different path. She created her own SPAC in December, with the goal of finding a business to acquire before going public.

BuzzFeed expects to make a pre-tax profit this year on around $ 500 million in revenue, the person with knowledge of the company said.

