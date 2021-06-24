Business
UI changes won’t force applicants to do ‘bad jobs’, officials say
Several changes to the state’s unemployment insurance program come into effect on July 3. Among them, Marylanders receiving unemployment benefits must prove that they are actively looking for work.
However, State Department of Labor officials said on Wednesday that no one would be disqualified for turning down inappropriate employment. The comments came in response to concerns raised at a meeting of the Joint Committee of State Legislatures on Unemployment Insurance Oversight.
I really feel like some in the state want to use UI policies to force workers into really bad jobs, said Donna Edwards, president of the AFL-CIO of the State of Canada. Maryland and District of Columbia and committee member. .
As evidence, she pointed to Gov. Larry Hogans’ reinstatement of the job search requirement in response to complaints from companies that they were struggling to find workers.
During the pandemic, many people who lost their jobs returned to school or received additional training, so they are now overqualified for the jobs they previously held, Edwards said. Others have started caring for family members and now need jobs with predictable hours.
I kind of feel like the UI is seen as a hammer for forcing people to do work that is either their skill set or what they don’t want, she said.
However, Dayne Freeman, assistant secretary for unemployment insurance in the state Department of Labor, said benefit recipients are only required to accept an offer for a suitable job for a term with a specific regulatory definition. .
No one is required, if you’re an astrophysicist, to flip burgers, Freeman said. If you refuse this job, this will not prevent you from receiving unemployment benefits.
On the other hand, Mike OHalloran, director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses of Maryland and another member of the committee, said no one is trying to use the threat of losing unemployment benefits to force people into jobs. low paying jobs.
I have many members, anecdotally, who contact me and say, Look, we have positions that start at $ 65,000 a year. We offer them. We pay for training these people to be on par with the rest of our techs, and they just can’t find qualified help, he said.
State Del. CT Wilson, a Democrat who represents part of Charles County, said the onus should be on businesses to bring in new hires.
In his and his wife’s businesses, they offer incentives, such as good health care, telecommuting opportunities and predictable hours, to attract workers, he said.
There is a clear avenue for people who are trying to say, ‘Well, if we take unemployment benefits away, they have to go back to work’, rather than motivating people to come back to work the way you want to conceive. your business because I know I designed mine for this exact reason, Wilson said.
He urged the Ministry of Labor to ensure that the job search requirement is designed to allow residents to find long-term employment, not short-term.
Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said the job search requirement is in place so that we can make sure our applicants find, not only employment, but meaningful employment.
Other changes to the state’s unemployment insurance program that come into effect July 3 include the end of an additional $ 300 in weekly benefits paid for using federal funds as well as the loss of benefits for anyone with lesser benefits. receiving for more than 26 weeks.
