Talos Energy Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
HOUSTON, June 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: HOUSING) (“Talos” or the “Company”) today announced a subscription public offering for an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares (the “Offer”) by certain affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Riverstone Holdings LLC (the “Selling Shareholders”). Talos is not selling any Common Shares under the Offer and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Shares by Selling Shareholders.
BMO Capital Markets Corp. acts as the sole underwriter for the placement. The Underwriter may offer the Common Shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices. prevailing market at the time of sale, at prices linked to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.
Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed and declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offer is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectuses. Before investing, potential investors should read the prospectus supplement, the accompanying base prospectuses and the documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about the Company and the Offer. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the base prospectuses relating to the offering may be obtained from BMO Capital Markets Corp., attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York State 10036, tel: (800) 414-3627, email: [email protected].
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and there will be no sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be. unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
ABOUT TALOS ENERGY
Talos Energy (NYSE: HOUSING) is a diversified, technically driven energy company focused on the safe and responsible maximization of long-term value through our operations in United States and off Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico Largest independent public producers, we leverage decades of technical and operational expertise at sea for the acquisition, exploration and development of upstream energy assets in key geological trends. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we also use our expertise to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage joint venture along the US Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. For more information visitwww.talosenergy.com.
CONTACT INVESTOR RELATIONS
Sergio Maiworm
+1.713.328.3008
[email protected]
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this communication, the words “may”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend” of ”,“ estimate ”,“ expect ”,“ project ”,“ anticipate ”,“ may ”,“ objective ”,“ plan ”and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although all forward-looking statements do not contain such identifying words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential methods of distribution of the securities by the Selling Agent. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on information currently available as to the outcome and timing of future events.
We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties related to economic, market or commercial conditions, to the satisfaction of the usual closing conditions related to the Offer and to other risk factors as detailed in time. to other in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.
If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as otherwise provided by applicable law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such communication.
SOURCE Talos Energy
