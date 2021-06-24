Talos Energy Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares

HOUSTON, June 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: HOUSING) (“Talos” or the “Company”) today announced a subscription public offering for an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares (the “Offer”) by certain affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Riverstone Holdings LLC (the “Selling Shareholders”). Talos is not selling any Common Shares under the Offer and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Shares by Selling Shareholders.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. acts as the sole underwriter for the placement. The Underwriter may offer the Common Shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices. prevailing market at the time of sale, at prices linked to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed and declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offer is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectuses. Before investing, potential investors should read the prospectus supplement, the accompanying base prospectuses and the documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about the Company and the Offer. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the base prospectuses relating to the offering may be obtained from BMO Capital Markets Corp., attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York State 10036, tel: (800) 414-3627, email: [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and there will be no sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be. unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: HOUSING) is a diversified, technically driven energy company focused on the safe and responsible maximization of long-term value through our operations in United States and off Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico Largest independent public producers, we leverage decades of technical and operational expertise at sea for the acquisition, exploration and development of upstream energy assets in key geological trends. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we also use our expertise to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage joint venture along the US Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. For more information visitwww.talosenergy.com.

CONTACT INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sergio Maiworm

+1.713.328.3008

[email protected]

