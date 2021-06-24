Dollar rally shakes as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

The US dollar wobbled below an 11-week high against its major peers on Thursday as traders tried to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on when to withdraw monetary stimulus.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.806 at the start of the Asian session after plunging to 91.509 on Wednesday. It was at 92,408 at the end of last week, the highest since April 9.

The US currency received some support overnight as two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the US could last longer than expected, a day after Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, downplayed the increasing pressure on prices.

Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic said that with growth estimated at 7% this year and inflation well above the Fed’s 2% target, he now expects interest rates increase at the end of 2022.

Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that while they largely agree that the recent price increases will be temporary, they also believe it may take longer than expected for them to fade.

The dollar index jumped 2.1% last week after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying policymakers forecast two interest rate hikes in 2023.

But the index dropped about a third of those gains after Powell said on Tuesday inflation was rising due to a “perfect storm” as the economy reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic, and those pressures on prices should subside on their own.

Six Fed officials are due to speak on Thursday, including New York Fed Chairman John Williams, who said on Tuesday that any conversation about when to adjust interest rates was still a long way off.

“The market has returned to price discovery mode, reflecting the recent Fed change and the need to fine-tune the phased launch date,” wrote Mark McCormick, global head of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities, in a customer. Note.

“Good US data will be good for the USD and bad for risky markets, due to the impact on the downsizing process. As a result, we still appreciate lower buying of the USD at the start of the USD. summer.”

Friday’s producer price inflation data is this week’s US economic target, with consumer spending figures also due on that day, and the latest reading on UI claims released. later Thursday.

The euro was little changed at $ 1.19295 on Thursday from the previous session, when it hit $ 1.19700 for the first time in a week. It had plunged to its lowest since April 6 on Friday, at $ 1.18470.

The yen weakened to 111.11 to the dollar for the first time in 15 months, and lost 0.1% for the last time to 111.03.