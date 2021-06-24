Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,164.39, down 36.26 points.) Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSX: HWX). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 3.48%, to $ 4.46 on 12.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Unchanged at $ 30.40 on 8.3 million shares. Power Corp. of Canada (TSX: POW). Financial. Down eight cents, or 0.2 percent, to $ 40.10 on 7.3 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up nine cents, or 3.81 percent, to $ 2.45 on 6.1 million shares. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN). Utilities. Down 18 cents, or 0.95%, to $ 18.69 on 5.7 million shares. Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX: LUN). Materials. Up 28 cents, or 2.62 percent, to $ 10.95 on 5.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Empire Company Ltd. (TSX: EMP.A). Down $ 2.34 or 5.6 percent to $ 39.81. Canada’s second-largest grocer reported weaker sales in its most recent quarter as results fell from the grocery store boom that marked the start of the pandemic a year ago. Empire Company Ltd., which operates numerous grocery chains including Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo, said on Wednesday that consumer behavior had started to level off, causing overall sales to decline 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Same-store sales, a key metric for retailers that exclude fluctuations in store openings and closings, fell 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Excluding fuel, same store sales fell 6.1%. Still, as panic storage and buying calmed down, Empire’s sales continued to be above pre-pandemic levels. Compared to two years ago, the company’s same-store sales were 10.4% higher, with Canadians shopping less often, but buying more when they went to the store. Yet the grocer is also bracing for some normalization in shopping habits as vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 restrictions ease, said Michael Medline, Empire president and CEO. . Winpak Ltée (TSX: WPK). Up $ 2.02 or 4.9% to $ 43.18. The packaging company Winpak Ltd. said its board of directors declared a special one-time payment to shareholders. The company has announced that it will pay a one-time dividend of $ 3 per share. Winpak manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines. Its products are mainly used for perishable foods, beverages and in healthcare applications. The special dividend will be paid on July 9 to shareholders of record on July 2. The payment to shareholders is in addition to Winpak’s regular quarterly dividend of three cents per share. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 23, 2021.

