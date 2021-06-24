Oil climbs as lower U.S. crude inventories bolster demand optimism





US crude and gasoline inventories collapse last week-EIA

Iran Says US Lifts Oil Sanctions, US Says There Is No Deal

July 1 OPEC + meeting set to discuss further easing of restrictions TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) – Oil prices soared on Thursday after a sharp drop in US crude and gasoline inventories boosted optimism for a rapid recovery in fuel demand and doubts about the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could end US sanctions against Iranian crude exports. Brent crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $ 75.28 a barrel at 1:03 a.m. GMT, after rising 0.5% on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $ 73.14 a barrel, after rising 0.3% on Wednesday. Both benchmarks hit their highest level since October 2018 on Wednesday, but they reduced their gains later in the session as energy traders made profits after the US inventory report, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage firm OANDA, in a report. Prices started to climb again in Asian trade on Thursday. U.S. crude inventories (USOILC = ECI) fell 7.6 million barrels in the week of June 18 to 459.1 million barrels, their lowest since March 2020, the US Energy Information Administration said. . The withdrawal was almost double analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 3.9 million barrels. Read more US gasoline stocks (USOILG = ECI) fell 2.9 million barrels over the week, against analysts’ expectations for an increase of 833,000 barrels. “Oil prices were inflated by US inventory data which confirmed strong prospects for higher fuel demand in the second half of this year, supported by a recovery in road and air transport,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa , general manager of research at Nissan Securities. “Behind the rally, there is also a view that there are still gaps in the talks on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal,” he said. Iran said on Wednesday that the United States had agreed to lift all sanctions on Iranian oil and shipping, but Washington said “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” in the talks aimed at relaunching the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Read more “We may see a short-term correction ahead of the OPEC + meeting, but the market trend will remain bullish due to the tightening supply-demand balance,” Kikukawa said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Allies (OPEC +), which meet on July 1, discussed a further unwinding of last year’s record production cuts from August, but no decision has been made. was taken, two OPEC + sources said on Tuesday. Read more Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos