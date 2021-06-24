Business
Asian stocks treadmill, markets watch for US inflation signals
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian stocks stalled on Thursday as China moved lower, as the US dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed the US Federal Reserve’s statements on the inflation and looked to the data ahead for guidance.
The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose 0.1% to 695.2 points, after a one-month low of 685.12 hit earlier this week.
The Japanese Nikkei edged up to 28,905.5, while Chinese stocks were in the red with the blue chip CSI300 index down 0.3%.
On Wall Street, the Nasdaq closed at a record high Wednesday, while other major US indices ended lower alongside European stocks. [.N]
The market has taken a whiplash over the past week, feeling the aftermath of a surprise projection of rate hikes as early as 2023 by the U.S. Federal Reserve that caused stocks to fall, inflated the dollar and led to the flattening of the dollar. US bond yield curve.
Investors are now anticipating the first full hike in U.S. interest rates for February 2023 compared to December 2022 the day after the Fed meeting.
Overnight, 10-year Treasury yields remained below 1.5% in moderate trading. [US/]
Until bond yields burst sustainably, back and forth, it remains very difficult to determine which direction stocks are heading in the short term, JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.
Much continues to depend on future growth data.
Europe released strong data on manufacturing activity on Wednesday, while figures for the ISM manufacturing and US non-farm wages are due next week.
The US dollar hovered below an 11-week high against its major peers, with traders browsing conflicting signals from Fed officials on when to withdraw monetary stimulus. [FRX/]
Two Fed officials said on Wednesday that a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than expected, just a day after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed mounting price pressures . [
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.806 early in the Asian session after dipping to 91.509 on Wednesday. It was at 92.408 at the end of last week, the highest since April 9.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar climbed to a 15-month high of 111.11.
The Bank of England is expected to acknowledge the strength of inflationary pressures in recent data when it meets later in the day.
We do not expect the statement to push back against expectations that interest rates could start to move higher in the second half of next year, ANZ economists said.
The British pound was steady at $1.3959.
Flash U.S. manufacturing PMI climbed to a record high in June, but manufacturers are still struggling to secure raw materials and qualified workers, substantially raising prices for both businesses and consumers.
Early PMI data showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June on the easing of more lockdown measures and the unleashing of pent-up demand.
Oil prices hovered near two years high after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America. [O/R]
Brent crude futures fell 5 cents to $ 75.14 a barrel and US crude fell 5 cents to $ 73.03 a barrel.
Spot gold prices fell to $ 1,776 an ounce. [GOL/]
Reporting by Swati Pandey; edited by Richard Pullin
