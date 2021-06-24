Gary Gensler Says SEC Focuses On PSPC And Retail Applications

Text size





Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Wednesday that the agency was taking a closer look at some of the hottest trends in investing in PSPCs and retail applications, fearing that smaller investors don’t make a gross deal.

Gensler did not say exactly what the SEC will change about current market dynamics, but has repeatedly said that commission-free transactions at online brokerage houses have costs that are not obvious. It’s not free, he said on Bloomberg TV before the market opens on Wednesday.

Newer apps like Robinhood and Webull, as well as more established brokers like



Charles Schwab



(ticker: SCHW), route client orders to market makers who execute trades. These market makers take advantage of the difference between supply and demand and return a portion of the profits to the broker. Gensler believes that the costs of these transactions are hidden from customers and create conflicts of interest.

There is an inherent conflict that even if it’s a penny, or two pennies, or a small fraction, it sells against you, the retail public, he said.

Now what can we do about it? Would take a look at the whole structure of the stock market, the stock market, he added. He noted that other countries, including the UK, Canada and Australia, have banned payment for the order flow. And so we were going to take a closer look.

Gensler also seems concerned that so many orders are now routed to dark pools, instead of more regulated and transparent places like the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq. This segmentation is important to us and to the public, he said.

Matt Kulkin, a lawyer at Steptoe & Johnson who advises clients on regulatory matters, said in an interview earlier this month that he believed Gensler would try to change the market dynamics that now govern the way in which orders for retail are routed. An increasing proportion of transactions take place in dark pools, and a small group of companies play an outsized role in the process. Gensler had previously dealt with a similar problem when he was chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission under President Obama, Kulkin noted. At the CFTC, Gensler shifted trading in swap derivatives he blamed for exacerbating the 2008 financial crisis to more strictly regulated and transparent platforms.

Kulkin, himself a former division manager at the CFTC, expects Gensler to take a similar approach to the problem of paying for orders.

I think he’s trying to bring the focus back to trading, Kulkin said. And he’s also trying to address what he calls segmentation that there are a relatively small number of market participants serving a large portion of the market. It’s the same dynamic he experienced in the swap market when he took over the CFTC. There were a handful of large distribution banks that largely provided market wide pricing to all the trading companies that needed to hedge the risk.

Gensler also spoke about SAVS, or special purpose acquisition companies. PSPCs have been around for years, but have taken off in the past year. They offer private companies another way to go public, through a merger with a front company guided by a sponsor. Gensler’s concern with PSPCs is that the sponsor and large institutions may get a better deal than retail investors.

It’s really making sure that the sponsor behind it fully discloses their point of view, he said. These are very expensive and dilutive products. I mean, the sponsors get some of it out at the start, and then there are others later when they merge with a private company in what’s called a de-PSPC. I just call it a target IPO. And it is these disclosures that ensure that retail investors get the right information and are protected and that no one is misleading them, and secondarily that they participate just like institutional investors. Many large institutions buy these PSPCs later during this target IPO. And they do it at a preferential price rather than the price the retail audience gets.

Gensler also said the SEC was considering other ways to increase market transparency, including shortening the time investors have before they have to disclose large holdings in companies. Now, they have 10 days before they have to declare that they have taken 5% of the capital of a company and that they want to exercise control, for example. Shouldn’t the whole market know if someone triggered that 5% thread? He asked.

More disclosures could also be made on company takeovers, Gensler added.

