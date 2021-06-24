Farmers to acquire Cortland Bancorp | News, Sports, Jobs





CANFIELD – Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Inc. are considering a merger by acquisition. Some Cortland executives and managers will have new roles with farmers. Cortland branches will become farmer branches. The holding companies of Farmers National Bank of Canfield and Cortland Savings and Banking Co. made the joint announcement on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887; Cortland Bancorp was founded in 1892. “We have known and competed with Cortland for a long time, and this acquisition will further strengthen our market share in Trumbull and Mahoning counties and expand our presence in the Greater Cleveland area, thereby strengthening our local construction strategy in the northeastern Ohio, ”said Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO of Farmers. Each Cortland shareholder can elect to receive either $ 28 per share in cash or 1.75 Farmers common share, subject to an aggregate limitation of 75 percent of the shares exchanged for Farmers shares and 25 percent in cash. cash. Based on Farmers’ closing share price of $ 16.87 on Tuesday, the deal is valued at around $ 124 million or $ 29.14 per share. Upon closing of the transaction, James M. Gasior, President and CEO of Cortland, will join the Farmers management team as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Business Development. Timothy Carney, Executive Vice President and COO of Cortland, will join Farmers as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. Farmers intends to appoint two directors to Cortland’s board of directors to join its board of directors. “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Cortland and to welcome Jim and Tim to our leadership team,” said Helmick. “The combination with Farmers is natural. Our similar cultures and operating philosophies will help us deliver value and liquidity to our shareholders while improving the products we can deliver to our customers, ”said Gasior. “We are thrilled to partner with a growing community bank to continue serving our customers and communities in Northeast Ohio,” said Carney. The merger should be viewed as a tax-exempt reorganization for shareholders who elect to receive Farmers shares. The transaction is subject to obtaining Cortland shareholder approval and customary regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. When this is done, Cortland branches will become Farmers National Bank branches. Farmers estimate that it will then have about $ 4.1 billion in assets and 48 locations in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. As of March 31, Cortland had total assets of $ 791.7 million, which included gross loans of $ 518.6 million, deposits of $ 680.3 million, and equity of $ 81.1 million. . Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield. Its national full-service bank is active in commercial and retail banking with 41 branches in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio and in Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and provides services in the same geographic markets, and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under management as of March 31 were $ 2.9 billion. Cortland Bancorp and its banking subsidiary operate through 13 full-service offices in Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit and Cuyahoga counties in northeast Ohio and a financial services center in Fairlawn. [email protected] [email protected] The latest news today and more in your inbox







