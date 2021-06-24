ASTRI congratulates China Chippacking Technology on its successful listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange





HONG KONG, Jun 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) extends its warmest congratulations to its partner, China Chippacking Technology Co., Ltd., which has been successfully listed on the Scientific and Technological Innovation Council of Shanghai Stock Exchange today and will trade under the symbol 688216.SH. Mr. Liang Dazhong, director of the board of directors of China Chippacking Technology, and his delegation rang the bell on June 23, 2021. As a strategic partner of Chippacking Technology, ASTRI was invited to the reciprocal listing banquet and Ms. Tina Yang |, ASTRI’s director of strategy and continental operations was present. ASTRI and Chippacking Technology have been partners for many years. Chippacking Technology is focused on providing customers with competitive packaging and testing products, while ASTRI’s Integrated Circuits and Systems (ICS) Technology Division is committed to researching and developing packaging technologies. advances. The parties have jointly developed many advanced packaging technologies and products, thereby improving product performance and reducing packaging and testing costs. Joint projects of the two parties have been developed and mass-produced on the three-dimensional packaging pilot line located in the Hong Kong Science Park. These were also the first mass production projects carried out by the local pilot line of advanced packaging in Hong Kong. Dr. Lucas hui, Interim Co-CEO and CTO at ASTRI, and dr Martin szeto, Acting Co-CEO and COO, congratulated Chippacking Technology on its successful listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Dr Hui said, “We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to Chippacking Technology. We hope that Chippacking Technology and ASTRI will continue to develop more innovation and technology projects in the future, contributing to the growth of the sector and the Grande Baie region. The story continues Dr Szeto said: “ASTRI is committed to developing competitive and market oriented solutions. We are delighted to witness the successful listing of Chippacking Technology. We hope ASTRI will help our partners to create more value in the future. Mr. Liang Dazhong said, “Chippacking Technology has been collaborating with ASTRI in developing BGA and Flip-chip packaging technology since 2014. We have laid a solid foundation, but there is still plenty of room for future cooperation. We are very grateful to ASTRI for its continued support, and we look forward to continuing this close collaboration to create more remarkable achievements. “ Chippacking Technologys Board Director Mr. Liang Dazhong delivers a speech at the registration ceremony before ringing the bell. ASTRI’s Director of Strategy and Continental Operations Ms. Tina Yang (left) congratulates Mr. Liang Dazhong (right), Director of the Board of Directors of Chippacking Technologys, and his wife at a reciprocal banquet to celebrate the company’s listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. About ASTRI The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government in 2000 with the mission of improving that of Hong Kong competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI’s core R&D skills in various fields are grouped under five technology divisions: AI and Big Data Analytics; Communications; Cybersecurity, Cryptography and Trusted Technologies; Integrated circuits and systems; and IoT and sensors. It is applied in five key areas which are smart city, financial technology, smart manufacturing, digital health and application specific integrated circuits. Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of researchers and I&T talent and has received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as for its exceptional commercial and community contributions. To date, ASTRI has transferred more than 750 technologies to industries and has obtained more than 900 patents on the continent, the United States and other countries. For more information, please visit www.astri.org. Media inquiries Tina Yang |

Director, Strategy and Continental Operations

STARS Phone. : (852) 3406 2555

Email: [email protected] SOURCE Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)

