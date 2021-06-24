Here are the fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, check here





Gasoline and Diesel Prices Today: Gasoline and diesel prices rose on Thursday, June 24, 2021, after a one-day gap, hitting new records across the country. In the nation’s capital, the price of gasoline increased by 26 paise while that of diesel increased by 7 paise. Following the latest price revision, gasoline in Delhi is now selling at Rs 97.76 a liter while diesel sells for Rs 88.30. In the financial capital Mumbai, the price of oil now stands at 103.89 rupees while diesel costs 95.79 rupees, data available on the website of Indian oil companies showed. This is the 13th increase in automotive fuel prices so far in June, after 16 increases in May. Prices have risen since last month (May 4) after petroleum marketing companies (WTO) resumed price reviews ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with assembly elections in the states keys. Following the increases underway since May 4, the price of gasoline has crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in nine states and Union territories Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Odisha. Last month,Bhopalbecame the first state capital to hit the triple-digit mark for gasoline, followed byJaipurandBombayand last week,HyderabadandBangalorealso joined this list. Now Patna and Thiruvananthapuram are heading towards this psychological landmark with gasoline retailing atRs 99.80and99.74 rupeesrespectively. Gasoline and diesel rates are the highest in the country in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan where gasoline comes for108.94 rupeesone liter. Diesel here touched thethree-digit markearlier this month and is currently selling for101.48 rupeesper liter, according to data from Indian Oil. In Madhya Pradeshs Anuppur district, gasoline is now priced at108.56 rupeesa liter and diesel at99.39 rupees. In India, fuel prices differ from state to state based on local taxes (VAT) and transportation costs. Apart from this, the central government imposes an excise tax on automotive fuels. Central and state taxes account for 60 percent of the retail price of gasoline and over 54 percent of diesel. The Center charges Rs 32.90 per liter of excise duty on gasoline and Rs 31.80 per liter on diesel. MOCs revise gasoline and diesel prices on a daily basis based on the average benchmark fuel price on the international market over the previous 15 days and exchange rates. In the international market, crude oil prices soared Thursday after a sharp drop in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories bolstered optimism for a rapid recovery in fuel demand and doubts about the future of the l 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could end US sanctions on Iranian crude. exports, press agency Reuters reported earlier today. Brent crude futures rose 9 cents (0.1%) to $ 75.28 a barrel at 1:03 a.m. GMT, after rising 0.5% on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 6 cents (0.1%) to $ 73.14 a barrel, after rising 0.3% on Wednesday, according to the report. Here’s what you pay for a liter of gasoline and diesel in your city on Thursday, June 24, 2021: City Gasoline (Rs / liter) Diesel (Rs / liter) New Delhi 97.76 88.30 Bombay 103.89 95.79 Calcutta 97.63 91.15 Chennai 98.88 92.89 Bangalore 101.03 93.61 Hyderabad 101.60 96.25 Patna 99.80 93.63 Bhopal 105.99 97.00 Jaipur 104.44 97.35 Lucknow 94.95 88.71 Thiruvananthapuram 99.74 94.82 Source: Indian Petroleum Company

