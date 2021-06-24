Privatization of the Cyprus Stock Exchange: Announcement in two weeks





The company that will manage the privatization of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) will be announced in two weeks, the chairman of the board of directors, Marinos Christodoulides announced on Wednesday. A consulting firm will be selected in two weeks as an advisor for the privatization process, he said. The announcement came after Christodoulides, along with a delegation from the CSE, met with Cypriot Finance Minister Constantinos Petridis. Speaking in a press conference after the meeting, Petridis said: We are in close contact and collaboration, and we have discussed the strategic development plan of the CSE which includes privatization and the search for an investor strategic by the end of 2022. Finding a strategic investor will be decisive in developing the stock market as an alternative and complementary financing platform for the economy as well as for companies. Petridis also announced that the ministry is considering offering incentives to listed companies. The Minister and the President of the CSE called on companies to consider joining the stock market, as an alternative source of funding amid the Covid pandemic. Asked about the danger of another stock market crash like the one in Cyprus in 1999, the CSE Minister and Chairman agreed that today’s CSE, in terms of regulation and supervision, cannot be compared to the stock market. of 1999 and the conditions that led to the crash. The tool is there, the liquidity is there, we are working with the CSE Board so that the stock market can be used by companies as an alternative source of funding and we are working in this direction both through incentives and research. a strategic investor, Perides insisted. Christodoulides announced several months ago that the CSE intended to create a new market for SMEs. On Wednesday, he said that regulatory requirements will be less demanding in this market compared to other markets under the supervision of the CSE. This will allow SMEs to join the CSE and then enter larger and more demanding markets. He noted that the request of CSEs to establish an SME market is currently under consideration by the regulator, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

