Oil Gains As Lower U.S. Crude Inventories Boost Prospects For Robust Demand





TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose for a second day on Thursday after a larger-than-expected drop in US crude and gasoline inventories confirmed prospects of strong fuel demand and doubts about the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could end US sanctions on Iranian crude exports. FILE PHOTO: A gas station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome, Italy January 4, 2012. REUTERS / Max Rossi / File Photo Brent crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $ 75.27 a barrel at 4:53 a.m. GMT, after rising 0.5% on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $ 73.17 a barrel, after rising 0.3% on Wednesday. Both benchmarks hit their highest level since October 2018 on Wednesday, but they reduced their gains later in the session as energy traders made profits after the US inventory report, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage firm OANDA, in a report. Prices started to climb again in Asian trade on Thursday. U.S. crude inventories fell 7.6 million barrels in the week of June 18 to 459.1 million barrels, their lowest since March 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. The withdrawal was almost double analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 3.9 million barrels. [EIA/S] US gasoline inventories fell 2.9 million barrels during the week, against analysts’ expectations for an increase of 833,000 barrels. The data was encouraging as not only crude inventories but also gasoline inventories fell, suggesting healthy demand and tight supply, said Tetsu Emori, CEO of Emori Fund Management Inc. Unless OPEC + decides next week to increase production more than expected for August and later, oil prices are expected to stay in the current high range for some time, he said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Allies (OPEC +), which meet on July 1, discussed a further unwinding of last year’s record production cuts from August, but no decision has been made. was taken, two OPEC + sources said on Tuesday. Brent has gained more than 45% this year thanks to OPEC +-led supply cuts and recovery in demand amid easing COVID-19 restrictions, with some industry executives talking about a return from rough to $ 100 for the first time since 2014. Behind Thursday’s rally is also a view that there are still gaps in talks on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief research officer at Nissan Securities. Iran said on Wednesday that the United States had agreed to lift all sanctions on Iranian oil and shipping, but Washington said nothing was agreed until everything was agreed in negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. We may see a short-term correction ahead of the OPEC + meeting, but the market trend will remain bullish due to the tightening supply-demand balance, Kikukawa said. Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Stephen Coates

