Not Bill Gates or Warren Buffett, this Indian is the greatest philanthropist of the last century





Tata Group founder Jamsetji Tata is the top EdelGive Hurun philanthropist of the century. Having become the world’s greatest philanthropist over the past 100 years, Jamsetji Tata has donated $ 102 billion, according to a Top 50 list prepared by Hurun Report and the EdelGive Foundation. The report puts the current value of total donations, mainly aimed at boosting education and health, at $ 102.4 billion. Jamsetji Tata is the only Indian in the Top 10 list, followed by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, Henry Wellcome, Howard Hughes and Warren Buffett. Read also: “Never owner”: the son of Azim Premji shares his father’s philosophy on wealth Meanwhile, the only other Indian in the top 50 is Wipro chairman Azim Premji, who is ranked 12th on the list and has donated virtually his entire $ 22 billion fortune to philanthropic causes. The ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Mackenzie Scott, has donated $ 8.5 billion directly to charity, most often in a year through a living donor. Tata, the founder of what is now a group spanning interests ranging from salt to software, is ahead of others like Bill Gates and his now estranged wife Melinda who have donated $ 74.6 billion. dollars, Warren Buffet ($ 37.4 billion), George Soros ($ 34.8 billion) and John D Rockefeller ($ 26.8 billion), according to the list. “While American and European philanthropists may have dominated philanthropy thinking over the past century, Jamsetji Tata, founder of the Indian group Tata, is the world’s greatest philanthropist,” Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman, told reporters. and chief investigator of Hurun. Setting aside two-thirds of the property to trusts committed to doing good in various fields, including education and health, helped Tatas reach the top spot in donations, he said, adding that Jamsetji Tata’s donations began in 1892 itself. Read also: Ratan Tata awarded the IFICC “Global Visionary for Sustainable Trade and Peace” award Hoogewerf said there are a few names like Alfred Nobel that don’t even make the top 50 list of the last century, while others come as no surprise. A majority of 38 people on the list are from the United States, followed by the United Kingdom (5) and China (3). A total of 37 of the donors died while only 13 of them are alive. Total donations from the 50 donors are estimated at $ 832 billion over the past century, of which $ 503 billion has come from endowments from foundations and $ 329 billion has been donated to date. The annual grants they receive now exceed $ 30 billion, Hurun said. “Billionaires today don’t keep pace with philanthropy, they make money a lot faster than they give it away,” Hoogewerf said.







