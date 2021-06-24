Business
Dollar stable, pound slips ahead of Bank of England meeting
- Dollar index slips as markets digest Fed comments
- The BoE should leave its monetary policy unchanged
- Chart: Global exchange rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) – The dollar edged down at the start of European trading on Thursday, after spending the week gradually moving away from the two-month highs reached after the US Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkish turn in its meeting last week.
Currency markets were calm, with traders assessing various signals from Federal Reserve officials on when to withdraw monetary stimulus. Read more
The dollar index edged down to 91.738 by 07:15 GMT, after cutting some gains after hitting a two-month high of 92.408 on Friday.
The euro edged up against the dollar, up 0.1% on the day to $ 1.1939.
The dollar got some support overnight from two Fed officials, saying a period of higher inflation in the United States could last longer than expected. Read more
But on Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the price pressures should ease on their own. Read more
Six Fed officials are due to speak on Thursday, including New York Fed Chairman John Williams, who said on Tuesday that any conversation about when to adjust interest rates was still a long way off.
“It appears the market pricing of the Fed’s rate expectations is already on the hawkish side, so additional comments pointing to an early decrease / increase now have a more contained and especially short-lived impact on sensitive assets.” , wrote ING FX. strategists in a note to clients.
“We continue to expect the market to reward currencies supported by tightening cycles (NOK, CAD and NZD are notable examples in the G10 space), although the margin for a rally from low-yielding countries is. is probably reduced. “
Market attention is focused on the Bank of England meeting and the announcement of its policy at 11:00 GMT. No policy changes are expected, but investors will be looking for clues that the BoE will follow in the Fed’s footsteps as inflationary pressures intensify. Read more
Andy Haldane will likely vote again to cut the bond buying program at his last meeting before leaving the BoE and market participants will be eager to see if other policymakers join him in doing so. Read more
The pound fell slightly at the start of the session in London, down 0.1% to $ 1.3962 and 85.495 pence to the euro.
“I don’t know if the BoE will send the signal that sterling bulls are hoping for,” Commerzbank strategist Thu Lan Nguyen wrote in a note to clients.
“I am concerned that it is too early and that the recent rise in inflation is not yet high enough. As a result, I see the potential for considerable disappointment for the pound today.”
The Australian dollar, which is seen as a liquid indicator of the forex market’s risk appetite, was flat at $ 0.75745, having gained 1.3% so far this week.
The US dollar lost 0.1% against the yen, after the pair hit a 15-month high of 111.11 overnight.
Elsewhere, bitcoin was down about 2%, to $ 33,000, having recovered somewhat from its drop to $ 28,600 on Tuesday. Ether was trading around $ 1,900.
Data on US jobs are expected later in the session.
Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]