Mitsui & Co Ltd UK regulatory announcement: notification of progress and completion of share buyback





June 24, 2021 For immediate release Dear Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Notification of progress and end of stock buyback At the board meeting held on April 30, 2021, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui) decided to repurchase its shares in accordance with Section 156 and Section 165 (3) of the Company Law of Japan. Mitsui reported today on the progress of the share repurchase and announced the completion of the share repurchase in accordance with the above resolution with the following details: Progress of the share buyback: (1) Share class: Mitsui ordinary shares



(2) Number of shares repurchased: 9,198,000 shares



(3) Total amount: 23,309,156,378 yen



(4) Period: From June 1, 2021 to June 23, 2021



(5) Redemption method: Tokyo Stock Exchange auction market [Reference] 1. Terms and conditions for the share buyback decided at the Board of Directors meeting of April 30, 2021. (1) Share class: Mitsui ordinary shares (2) Total number of ordinary shares to be bought back: Up to 30,000,000 shares (1.8% of the total number of ordinary shares in circulation excluding treasury shares) (3) Total amount: up to 50,000,000,000 yen (4) Period: From May 6, 2021 to June 23, 2021 (5) Redemption method: Tokyo Stock Exchange auction market 2. Cumulative total share buybacks until June 23, 2021 pursuant to the above resolution (1) Number of shares repurchased: 20,171,400 shares (2) Acquisition cost: 49,999,788,297 yen For more information, please contact: Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Investor Relations Division Tel. : + 81-3-3285-7657 Corporate Communications Division Tel. : + 81-80-5912-0321 Note: This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Mitsui’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of information currently held by Mitsui and involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Mitsui’s results, financial position or actual cash flows to differ materially from the future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by such statements. prospective. These risks, uncertainties and other factors mentioned above include, without limitation, those contained in the latest annual securities report and the latest quarterly securities report of Mitsui, and Mitsui makes no commitment to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements. This announcement is made for the purpose of publicly announcing the specific facts mentioned above, and does not constitute a solicitation of investments or any similar act inside or outside of Japan, relating to stocks, bonds or other securities. issued by us. Category code: MSCM Sequence number: 740094 Reception time (offset from UTC): 20210624T012245 + 0100

