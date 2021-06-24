New 2022 Honda Civic hatchback unveiled with hybrid power





Honda has unveiled the new eleventh-generation Civic sedan for Europe, which comes after the reveal of the four-door sedan model already on sale in the United States. This new Civic will be offered exclusively with a hybrid powertrain, with the base Civic lineup turning to electrification as part of Honda’s mission to electrify all of its European models by 2025. In a blow to the British manufacture, it will also be the first Civic on sale in Britain, but not built here, since the introduction of the fifth generation car in 1994. The factory of the Swindon brand has been sold. to new owners. Production of the Mk10 model will cease next month and with it Honda will end 36 years of manufacturing cars and engines in Britain and the EU. This new Mk11 car will be built in Japan, likely using an evolution of the Mk10 car platform. No specifications have been revealed, but Honda has confirmed that the e: HEV hybrid system already deployed in the Jazz city car, the new CR-V and soon to be launched in the HR-V will be standard in all variants. Two versions of the e: HEV hybrid drivetrain were used in the Jazz, HR-V and CR-V. Both the Jazz supermini and the HR-V crossover use a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine. The motor is used to charge a small battery powering two electric motors. All-electric driving over short distances, hybrid driving and propulsion by the gasoline engine are all possible.

In the Jazz, the system develops 108 hp, with the HR-Vs e: HEV system producing 129 hp. More power is available in the larger CR-V, which uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a battery pack and a dual-electric motor setup with an output of 181 hp. Honda has only revealed exterior images of the new sedan. The design borrows heavily from its sister sedan, using the same new front with a more horizontally aligned look than before. The nose is more square and is flanked by flatter LED headlights. The upper grille is smaller, although the grille section on the lower apron increases in size. The position of the A-pillar moves rearward to give the impression of a larger hood. Descending to the sides, a strong character line stretches from the bonnet to the new-look taillights, integrated into a sleek, almost fastback rear with a small lip spoiler at the bottom of the windshield. Honda didn’t reveal any interior imagery, but based on the American spec car we can expect a complete overhaul of the interior. A clean new dashboard arrives with a long horizontal theme for the dashboard containing the ventilation and gear. There’s also a new floating-style touchscreen infotainment system. The standard unit measures up to seven inches, with an optional nine-inch system. Honda says the new system comes with simpler menus and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity. It is joined by fully digital instrumentation for the first time in the Civic. A new 10.2-inch customizable digital dashboard sits behind a redesigned steering wheel, but entry-level versions of the Civic use a seven-inch cluster, which retains an analog speedometer. The brand claimed it was using better interior materials in the car to American specs, especially on the contact points, while the seats were also redesigned. Full details, including engine specs and the interior of the Civic hatchback to European specs, will be revealed in the coming months. There will be a bit of a wait, however, as Honda has confirmed that the car will not hit European roads until fall 2022. Now read our list of the best family cars on sale …

