Stock exchanges take the lead in setting standards considered essential to the conduct of sustainability reporting





KUALA LUMPUR (June 24): As sustainability reporting gains traction globally, it is still a learning journey for ASEAN companies. To promote this, it is important to standardize the information needed to complete sustainability reporting, according to a discussion on the issue at a virtual conference at “Maybank Kim Eng & Asean Exchanges Beyond the Pandemicrisis” today. And one way to do this is for stock market regulators to take the lead in setting standards to make sustainability reporting more accessible to companies, according to the chairman of the Thailand Stock Exchange, Dr Pakorn Peetathawatchai. On that note, he said the exchange is working with the local Securities and Exchange Commission to develop a sustainability reporting policy that would serve as guidelines for sustainability reporting for companies in Thailand. “After next year, we will require all companies to disclose their sustainability strategy and performance to their enterprise value chain. I think that’s the starting point and the thing that we are trying to do is how to do the least enrollment for the listed company. Since there is no such standard, we have to come up with a model, you have to offer a workshop, and it must be specific to industry. It can’t be one size fits all. These are the things we have to start (take) the learning curve, “Pakorn added. Agreeing with Pakorn’s view that an exchange needs to take the lead, Philippine Stock Exchange Inc President and CEO Ramon S Monzon said the stock exchange regulator has developed a framework for reporting on sustainability in order to get companies to familiarize themselves with it, before making sustainable development reporting mandatory by 2023. Noting that sustainability reporting could be a difficult prerequisite for companies, Singapore Stock Exchange Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities Michael Syn said the Singapore Stock Exchange is also working on reporting standardization. For Singapore, Syn said the path to making sustainability a mainstay of the country’s stock market begins with its carbon and climate disclosure through its Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Working Group. This standard would serve as a guideline for what companies should do in the field and would make it easier for companies to make such disclosures, he explained. “So for us everything is regulated internally and (we have) the ability to get companies to say look, it’s going to be mandatory. Okay, so you have to put them in place slowly, because in order for a company to reporting on carbon like, even for us, we just finished our fiscal year. It’s actually a lot to learn. It’s a capacity that takes time to develop and no CEO (CEO) does is going to invest in that, unless he is informed by his stock Look, there are regulations coming up, you have to disclose it in your report. So this is the starting point that the regulator has to involve, and to that way, it’s just, ”added Syn. Read also:

