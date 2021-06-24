“2G mukt, 5G yukt India”: Mukesh Ambani announces JioPhone Next

The chairman and managing director of Reliance India Limited, Mukesh Ambani, announced on Thursday that Google-Jio Smartphone is partnering with Google, an affordable smartphone designed for India. The smartphone will be available in India in September, Mukesh Ambani announced. In announcing the new smartphone, said Mukesh Ambani, Jio democratized digital connection in India, being the most affordable 4G, but 300 million users still use 2G. The new smartphone will make ‘Bharat’ ‘2G Mukt’.

Taking the Jio-Google collaboration to the next level, Jio will now use Google’s cloud, Google’s Mukesh Ambani and Sudar Pichai jointly announced at RIL’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

In other important announcements, Mukesh Ambani said the group’s performance has exceeded expectations despite the pandemic, but what matters most is the humanitarian service rendered by the group. “Our commercial and financial success since the last AGM has exceeded expectations. But what has given me much greater happiness than the performance of our company is RIL’s humanitarian efforts in these extremely difficult times. From the Covid crisis, our Reliance family has lived up to a sense of purpose and national duty. I am sure our efforts last year would have made our founding president, Dhirubhai Ambani, proud. Caring and empathy is a common thread through everything we do at Reliance. We care for our employees, their families; our customers, shareholders and partners; the country and the community; the planet and the people, “said Mukesh Ambani in his introductory speech.

After Mukesh Ambani’s speech, Isha and Akash Ambani addressed the AGM and affirmed the corporate mantra of putting country first, community second, family third and oneself last.

After Isha and Akash Ambani’s speech, Nita Ambani spoke about the five specific Covid missions, Mission Oxygen, Mission COVID Infra, Mission Anna Seva, Mission Employee Care and Mission Vaccine Suraksha that the company has undertaken during the last year.

“Traditionally, we have never produced medical grade liquid oxygen. Yet when the need arose, we reassigned our Jamnagar refinery within days to produce high quality medical grade liquid oxygen. purity, ”said Nita Ambani, adding that it would normally take over a year to tune up a new medical grade oxygen plant that produces 1,100 metric tons of oxygen per day.

Here are the major announcements made at the 2021 AGM

> The next Jiophone will be launched in India on September 30, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mukesh Ambani announced.

> the the group’s consolidated turnover was 540,000 crore, the consolidated EBITDA was 98,000 cr, and nearly 50% of EBITDA was contributed by consumer companies.

> Reliance Jio recorded a net addition of 37.9 million subscribers during the year.

> Aramco-Reliance partnership: It was one of the most anticipated developments, as the partnership reportedly stumbled over a roadblock. Mukesh Ambani spoke about this when welcoming Yasir Al-Rumayyan from Aramco as an independent director to RIL’s board of directors.

“I expect our partnership to be formalized quickly during this year. In our E&P business, bp and Reliance have started production in the KGD6 basin. Our JV brought two of our three most difficult deepwater gas projects into production. This was accomplished in We are now on track to commission the third Deepwater MJ field in the last quarter of 2022. Together we will produce 30 MMSCMD gas production by 2023. This will again make Reliance one of the largest domestic gas producers in India, meeting 20% ​​of India’s gas demand. The E&P will again be a source of significant value and sustained earnings growth over the next decade, ”said Mukesh Ambani.

> Jio Institute will start operating at Navi Mumbai campus this year, Nita Ambani announced

> Reliance will pay the salaries of its staff who succumbed to the Covid to family members for five years. The company will also fund the education of the children of staff who died in India. In addition, the company will provide an amount of 10 lakh to the family of the deceased staff, said Nita Ambani while explaining the care of the staff at the RIL mission.